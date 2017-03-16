Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Public Voting Rights: MVV Energie AG (english)




16.03.17 15:57
dpa-AFX


MVV Energie AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MVV Energie AG MVV Energie AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


16.03.2017 / 15:41 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


MVV Energie AG Luisenring 49 D-68159 Mannheim Germany


2. Reason for notification


Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg Karlsruhe Germany AG


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


16 March 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 22.48 % 6.28 % 28.76 % 65906796 ing situat- ion Previo- 22.48 % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000A0H52F5 14815072 22.48 % % Total 14815072 22.48 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of instrument Expirati- Exercise Cash or Voting Votin- on or or physical rights g maturity conversio- settleme- absolut- right- date n period nt e s in % Purchase agreement 4141820 6.28 subject to condition % precedent (approval by cartel authorities) Total 4141820 6.28 %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


16.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: MVV Energie AG Luisenring 49 D-68159 Mannheim Germany Internet: www.mvv-energie.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


554817 16.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,635 € 22,34 € 0,295 € +1,32% 16.03./16:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H52F5 A0H52F 24,15 € 19,08 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,72 € +0,98%  15:02
Düsseldorf 22,80 € +3,33%  13:27
Stuttgart 22,66 € +1,43%  15:38
Xetra 22,635 € +1,32%  15:39
Hamburg 22,35 € +1,29%  08:09
Hannover 22,35 € +1,29%  08:10
Frankfurt 22,60 € +0,69%  11:15
München 22,04 € +0,25%  08:01
Berlin 22,04 € +0,25%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 jetzt gehts los 06.03.17
19 MVV :Übernahmeangebot der R. 07.02.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...