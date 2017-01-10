DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Leoni AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leoni":

Leoni AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Leoni AG Leoni AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Leoni AG Marienstraße 7 90402 Nürnberg Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Schroders plc London United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Schroder International Selection Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10 Jan 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 3.47 % 0.00 % 3.47 % 32669000 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.03 % N/A % N/A % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005408884 0 1132774 0.00 % 3.47 % Total 1132774 3.47 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% or or more) or more) more) Schroders plc % % % Schroder % % % Administration Limited Schroder 3.47 % % % Investment Management Limited Schroders Korea % % % Limited

Schroders plc % % % Schroder % % % Administration Limited Schroder % % % International Holdings Limited Schroder % % % International Finance B.V. Schroder 3.02 % % % Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A.

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Language: English Company: Leoni AG Marienstraße 7 90402 Nürnberg Germany Internet: www.leoni.com

536631 16.01.2017

