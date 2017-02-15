DGAP-Public Voting Rights: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

15.02.17 10:06
dpa-AFX


LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


15.02.2017 / 09:50 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Mr Jörg Bantleon, Germany, informed us on February 15, 2017 pursuant to section 27a(2) WpHG that there has been a change of intentions in the sense of section 27(1) sentence 1 after his voting right shareholding in LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft, Garbsen, Germany had on September 16, 2016 reached or exceeded the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold.


1. The Bantleon Group does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' supervisory board and board of managing directors.


2. Apart from that the intentions according to numbers 1, 2 and 4 of the above announcement did not change.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


15.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft Osteriede 7 30827 Garbsen Germany Internet: www.lpkf.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


544649 15.02.2017



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,73 € 7,674 € 0,056 € +0,73% 15.02./10:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006450000 645000 10,80 € 5,35 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,688 € +0,75%  11:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,51 $ +5,03%  27.01.17
Xetra 7,73 € +0,73%  10:39
Düsseldorf 7,697 € +0,42%  09:38
Stuttgart 7,658 € +0,31%  09:15
München 7,77 € -0,12%  08:04
Frankfurt 7,717 € -0,54%  09:38
Hamburg 7,603 € -1,32%  08:09
Hannover 7,603 € -1,32%  08:10
Berlin 7,601 € -1,32%  08:05
  = Realtime
