DGAP-Public Voting Rights: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft (english)

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Mr Jörg Bantleon, Germany, informed us on February 15, 2017 pursuant to section 27a(2) WpHG that there has been a change of intentions in the sense of section 27(1) sentence 1 after his voting right shareholding in LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft, Garbsen, Germany had on September 16, 2016 reached or exceeded the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold.

1. The Bantleon Group does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' supervisory board and board of managing directors.

2. Apart from that the intentions according to numbers 1, 2 and 4 of the above announcement did not change.

