DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Infineon Technologies AG (english)




31.01.17 14:11
dpa-AFX


Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.01.2017 / 13:56 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: EuroPacific Growth Fund Boston, Massachusetts United States of America (USA)


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


25 Jan 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.93 % 0 % 2.93 % 1133860295 ing situat- ion Previo- 4.85 % 0 % 4.85 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0006231004 33201709 0 2.93 % 0 % Total 33201709 2.93 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


31.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany Internet: www.infineon.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


540361 31.01.2017



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,999 € 17,02 € -0,021 € -0,12% 31.01./17:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006231004 623100 17,23 € 10,12 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,999 € -0,12%  17:57
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,13 $ +3,25%  25.01.17
Hamburg 17,155 € +0,76%  14:05
Frankfurt 16,947 € +0,10%  17:45
Düsseldorf 17,11 € +0,03%  09:48
Hannover 16,99 € -0,12%  08:10
München 17,00 € -0,18%  17:40
Berlin 16,98 € -0,18%  17:45
Stuttgart 16,957 € -0,31%  17:45
Xetra 16,99 € -0,35%  17:35
  = Realtime
