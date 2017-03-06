Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Public Voting Rights: GfK SE (english)




06.03.17 17:21
dpa-AFX


GfK SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


06.03.2017 / 17:06 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Michael Dell, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, MSD Capital (GP), LLC and MSD Partners (GP), LLC, New York, NY, United States of America (USA) informed us on March 06, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from February 07, 2017 , as follows:


* The investment is used to realize trading profits.


* The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.


* The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.


* The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.


* Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


06.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: GfK SE Nordwestring 101 90419 Nürnberg Germany Internet: www.gfk.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


550821 06.03.2017


°



