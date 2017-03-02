DGAP-Public Voting Rights: GfK SE (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "GFK":

GfK SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.03.2017 / 15:54 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

GfK SE Nordwestring 101 90419 Nürnberg Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: KKR Management LLC Wilmington, Delaware United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Acceleratio Topco S.à r.l., Acceleratio Capital N.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

02 March 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 10.07 % % 10.07 % 36503896 ing situat- ion Previo- n/a % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005875306 3675390 % 10.07 % Total 3675390 10.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) KKR % % % Management LLC KKR & Co. % % % L.P. KKR Group % % % Limited KKR Group % % % Holdings L.P. KKR Fund % % % Holdings GP Limited KKR Fund % % % Holdings L.P. KKR Europe % % % IV Limited KKR % % % Associates Europe IV L.P. KKR European % % % Fund IV L.P. KKR % % % Acceleratio Aggregator GP Limited KKR % % % Acceleratio Aggregator L.P. Acceleratio 6.89 % % 6.89 % Topco S.à r.l. Acceleratio % % % Holdco S.à r. l. Acceleratio 3.17 % % % Capital N.V.

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Language: English Company: GfK SE Nordwestring 101 90419 Nürnberg Germany Internet: www.gfk.com

550763 06.03.2017

