Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "GEA Group":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Public Voting Rights: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (english)




25.01.17 12:04
dpa-AFX


GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


25.01.2017 / 11:48 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Peter-Müller-Straße 12 40468 Düsseldorf Germany


2. Reason for notification


Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Statement of holdings pursuant to section 41 para 4f WpHG


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: BT Pension Scheme Trustees London, United Kingdom United Limited Kingdom


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


26 Nov 2015


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 192495476 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.0096 % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0006602006 0.00 0.00 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0.00 0.00 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) BT Pension % % % Scheme Trustees Limited BriTel Fund % % % Nominees Limited


BT Pension % % % Scheme Trustees Limited BriTel Fund % % % Trustees Limited Hermes Fund % % % Managers Limited


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


25.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Peter-Müller-Straße 12 40468 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.gea.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


539003 25.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,83 € 37,43 € 0,40 € +1,07% 25.01./12:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006602006 660200 50,17 € 32,62 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,856 € +0,62%  12:36
Nasdaq OTC Other 39,85 $ +2,18%  18.01.17
Frankfurt 37,865 € +1,09%  12:25
Xetra 37,83 € +1,07%  12:23
Stuttgart 37,765 € +0,93%  09:33
Düsseldorf 37,75 € +0,76%  09:35
München 37,48 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 37,46 € -0,12%  08:00
Hamburg 37,415 € -0,62%  08:09
Hannover 37,415 € -0,62%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
649 GEA GROUP - Klar bullische P. 10.01.17
13 Kann ja wohl nicht wahr sein . 18.03.11
1 Hier sind wohl good news im K. 17.04.07
26 Breakout bei 02.08.06
  Aktien-Newsletter ! 21.09.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...