DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (english)




02.02.17 17:55
dpa-AFX


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co.

KGaA Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


02.02.2017 / 17:40 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Allianz SE Munich Germany


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


25 Jan 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.98 % 0 % 2.98 % 547208371 ing situat- ion Previo- 4.26 % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005785604 0 16326511 0 % 2.98 % Total 16326511 2.98 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% or (if at least held 5% held 5% or more) or more) more) Allianz SE % % % Allianz Asset % % % Management AG Allianz Global % % % Investors GmbH


Allianz SE % % % Allianz % % % Deutschland AG Allianz % % % Lebensversiche- rungs-AG


Allianz SE % % % Allianz % % % Deutschland AG Allianz % % % Private Krankenversich- erungs-AG


Allianz SE % % % Allianz % % % Deutschland AG Oldenburgische % % % Landesbank AG


Allianz SE % % % Allianz Europe % % % B.V. Allianz % % % Holding France SAS Allianz France % % % S.A. Allianz Vie % % % S.A.


Allianz SE % % % Allianz Europe % % % B.V. Allianz % % % Benelux S.A. Allianz Life % % % Luxembourg S.A.


Allianz SE % % % Allianz Europe % % % B.V. Allianz Suisse % % % Versicherungs-- Gesellschaft AG


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


02.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany Internet: www.fresenius.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


541491 02.02.2017



MMMM


Bitte warten...