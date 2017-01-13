Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fresenius Medical Care":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (english)




17.01.17 19:18
dpa-AFX


Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

KGaA: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


17.01.2017 / 19:03 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Oslo Norway Norway / Finanzministerium im Auftrag des Staates Norwegen


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


13 Jan 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.931 % 0.004 % 2.935 % 307,221,791 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.102 % 0.004 % 3.106 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005785802 9,004,808 % 2.931 % Total 9,004,808 2.931 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Shares on N/A At any 11,171 0.004 % Loan time/Jederzeit Total 11,171 0.004 %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) State of % % % Norway / Staat Norwegen Norges Bank % % %


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


17.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


536865 17.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,458 € 76,589 € -0,131 € -0,17% 17.01./20:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005785802 578580 85,69 € 67,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		76,458 € -0,17%  20:12
München 76,31 € +0,20%  08:00
Hamburg 76,38 € +0,08%  15:18
Stuttgart 76,30 € +0,02%  20:05
Hannover 76,28 € -0,09%  08:10
Düsseldorf 76,04 € -0,25%  10:57
Frankfurt 76,314 € -0,35%  19:28
Berlin 76,07 € -0,55%  18:45
Xetra 76,04 € -0,56%  17:35
Nasdaq OTC Other 80,40 $ -4,74%  11.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11 Fresenius shorten 09.01.17
910 Was ist eigentlich mit Freseniu. 09.01.17
173 Risiken + Chancen der 30 DAX. 03.04.15
1 Fresenius Langfr. Trend Intakt 06.11.12
1 FMC generiert Kaufsignal 06.11.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...