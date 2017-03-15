DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Evotec AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evotec":

^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novo A/S, Hellerup, Denmark informed us on March 15, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from February 27, 2017 , as follows:

* The investment is used to realize trading profits.

The long-term investment objective of Novo A/S is to create attractive financial returns from investing in innovative leading life science. Following our analyses we have concluded Evotec is such a company, for which reason we have decided to support the company's growth strategy through participation in a directed share issue capital increase by Evotec. Our investment is aimed at generating a trading profit.

* The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.

The notifying parties currently have no specific plans to acquire further voting rights in Evotec AG within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means. While the notifying parties have an interest in further supporting Evotec AG, they will consider changes to their shareholding in Evotec AG from time to time taking into account the development of Evotec AG's business and of its share price.

* The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.

The notifying parties are seeking to be represented at Evotec AG's supervisory board, reflecting their interest in the company and their shareholding. Apart from that, the notifying parties currently have no specific plans to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of Evotec AG's management board or supervisory board other than by exercise of the voting rights held by Novo A/S in elections to the supervisory board in shareholders' meetings.

* The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

The notifying parties currently have no specific plans to achieve a material change in Evotec AG's capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy.

* Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.

Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com

