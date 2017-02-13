Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evotec":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Evotec AG (english)




15.02.17 17:40
dpa-AFX


Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


15.02.2017 / 17:25 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany


2. Reason for notification


Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments X Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Roland Oetker


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.


ROI Verwaltungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


13 Feb 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 9.16 % 0.03 % 9.19 % 146,217,093 ing situat- ion Previo- 10.09 % 0.00 % 10.09 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005664809 8,400,000 5,000,000 5.74 % 3.42 % Total 13,400,000 9.16 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrument or maturity conversion physical rights rights date period settlement absolute in % Call ab sofort bis Cash 37,052 0.03 % Option spätestens (WKN 21.12.2018 DGK9BY) Total 37,052 0.03 %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% or or more) or more) more) Roland Oetker 5.74 % % 5.77 % ROI 3.42 % % % Verwaltungsgesel- lschaft mit beschränkter Haftung


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


15.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


544891 15.02.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,369 € 7,163 € 0,206 € +2,88% 15.02./18:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005664809 566480 7,98 € 2,97 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,369 € +2,88%  18:29
Frankfurt 7,37 € +2,99%  17:19
Berlin 7,344 € +2,33%  17:45
Stuttgart 7,336 € +2,07%  17:41
Xetra 7,344 € +1,52%  17:35
Hamburg 7,245 € +0,63%  10:52
Düsseldorf 7,209 € +0,32%  09:39
München 7,216 € +0,28%  08:04
Hannover 7,15 € -2,16%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
32177 es kann los gehen! 18:41
26 !! Evotec vor Explosion !! 19.12.16
  Löschung 06.07.16
  Löschung 30.03.16
1 Evotec, Wahrerwerner 09.02.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...