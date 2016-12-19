DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Drillisch AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Drillisch":

Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Drillisch AG Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.12.2016 / 16:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Deutsche Bank Frankfurt am Main Germany Aktiengesellschaft

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19 Dec 2016

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.38 % 2.68 % 5.06 % 54764649 ing situat- ion Previo- 2.98 % 2.016 % 4.995 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005545503 1305476 0 2.38 % 0.00 % Total 1305476 2.38 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Call 17.03.2017 Anytime 260000 0.47 % Options Warrants open-ended 4844 0.01 % Right to 450607 0.82 % Recall Total 715451 1.31 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % Swaps 15.02.2018 Cash 602047 1.10 % Put 17.03.2017 Anytime Physical 150000 0.27 % Options Total 752047 1.37 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

29.12.2016

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany Internet: www.drillisch.de

End of News DGAP News Service

533305 29.12.2016

