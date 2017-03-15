DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diebold":

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.03.2017 / 20:29 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

iShares Trust

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

15 March 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 6.62 % 2.05 % 8.67 % 90383915 ing situat- ion Previo- 6.57 % 1.99 % 8.56 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) US2536511031 0 5980705 0.00 % 6.62 % Total 5980705 6.62 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Lent N/A N/A 1854478 2.05 % Securities Total 1854478 2.05 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% or or more) or more) more) (if at least (if at least held 5% (if at least held 3% or or more) % held 5% or more) % more) % BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger, % % % LLC BlackRock % % % Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco % % % 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco % % % 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware % % % Holdings Inc. BlackRock % % % Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco % % % 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco % % % 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware % % % Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund 5.01 % % 5.01 % Advisors

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital % % % Holdings, Inc. BlackRock % % % Advisors, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock % % % Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock % % % Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco % % % 3, LLC BlackRock Canada % % % Holdings LP BlackRock Canada % % % Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset % % % Management Canada Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock Advisors % % % (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % Luxembourg Holdco S.ar.l. BlackRock UK % % % Holdco Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management Schweiz AG

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % Luxembourg Holdco S.ar.l. BlackRock % % % Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited BlackRock Asset % % % Management Ireland Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % International Limited BlackRock Life % % % Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % (Netherlands) B.V.

BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco % % % 2, Inc. BlackRock % % % Financial Management, inc. BlackRock % % % International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey % % % International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group % % % Limited BlackRock % % % Investment Management (UK) Limited

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States Internet: www.diebold.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

556011 20.03.2017

°

MMMM