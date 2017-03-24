DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Wohnen AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

28.03.17 17:49
dpa-AFX


Deutsche Wohnen AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


Deutsche Wohnen AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.03.2017 / 17:34 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany


2. Reason for notification


Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Disaggregation pursuant to section 22a Securities Trading Act


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Sun Life Financial Inc. Toronto, Ontario Canada


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


24 March 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 354658098 ing situat- ion Previo- 9.94 % n/a % n/a % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE000A0HN5C6 0 % 0 % Total 0 0 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:


Disclosure is made after a disaggregation notice. The investment managers of the Group, Massachusetts Financial Services Company and its subsidiaries continue to hold a reportable Position as published by the issuer on 13 Feburary 2015.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


28.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


559167 28.03.2017


°



MMMM


