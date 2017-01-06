DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Post AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Post AG Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.01.2017 / 17:09 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Oslo Norway State of Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

06 Jan 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through both in % of voting to shares (total instruments (total (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.98 % 0.00 % 2.98 % 1,240,915,883 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.07 % 0.00 % 3.07 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005552004 0 37,010,778 0.00 % 2.98 % Total 37,010,778 2.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least held instruments (if at least (if at least 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or more) State % % % of Norwa- y Norge- % % % s Bank

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany Internet: www.dpdhl.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

535067 09.01.2017

