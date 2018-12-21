DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.03.2017 / 17:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Straße 2-6 50679 Köln Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: DEUTSCHE BANK Frankfurt am Main Germany AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

22 March 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.43 % 2.95 % 5.39 % 468818054 ing situat- ion Previo- 1.50 % 3.19 % 4.69 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0008232125 11411475 3130 2.43 % 0.001 % Total 11414605 2.43 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Call 21.12.2018 Anytime 1552000 0.33 % Options Call 20.12.2019 798396 0.17 % Options Total 2350396 0.50 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % Swaps 04.03.2019 Cash 4698625 1.00 % Put 21.12.2018 Anytime Physical 4127700 0.88 % Options Option 21.12.2018 Cash 1525000 0.33 % Swap Put 20.12.2019 Physical 500000 0.11 % Option Call 21.12.2018 Cash 353523 0.08 % Option Put 21.12.2018 Cash 103735 0.02 % Option Put 13.12.2017 Cash 153955 0.03 % Warrants Call 18.09.2020 Cash 24023 0.005 % Warrants Exchange- 20.06.2017 Cash 149 0.00003 able % Bonds Total 11486710 2.45 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Language: English Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Straße 2-6 50679 Köln Germany Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

