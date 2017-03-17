Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (english)




22.03.17 18:15
dpa-AFX


Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


22.03.2017 / 18:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Straße 2-6 50679 Köln Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Templeton Investment Fort Lauderdale United States of Counsel, LLC America (USA)


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


17 March 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.98 % 0 % 2.98 % 468818054 ing situat- ion Previo- 3.02 % n/a % 3.02 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0008232125 13959454 % 2.98 % Total 13959454 2.98 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Von-Gablenz-Straße 2-6 50679 Köln Germany Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


556531 22.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,568 € 14,53 € 0,038 € +0,26% 22.03./19:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008232125 823212 15,59 € 9,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,568 € +0,26%  19:27
Stuttgart 14,573 € +0,26%  17:36
Xetra 14,58 € -0,14%  17:35
Frankfurt 14,518 € -0,62%  19:02
München 14,39 € -0,86%  14:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,87 $ -1,24%  21.03.17
Berlin 14,40 € -1,37%  12:52
Düsseldorf 14,28 € -1,92%  10:31
Hamburg 14,385 € -2,04%  14:32
Hannover 14,545 € -2,68%  17:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28942 Lufthansa 2012-2015: wohin ge. 19:17
284 Lufthansa 28.11.16
487 Lufthansa Chart Thread 30.09.16
78 Schweinegrippe Pandemie droht,. 22.09.15
12 Kurs der LH bis Ende 2014 22.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...