DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche EuroShop AG (english)

28.03.17 16:54
dpa-AFX


Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche EuroShop AG Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.03.2017 / 16:39 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 13.03.2017


1. Details of issuer


Deutsche EuroShop AG Heegbarg 36 22391 Hamburg Germany


2. Reason for notification


Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments X Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: AROSA Hamburg Germany Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft m.b.H.


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.


DESAG Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H.


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


08 March 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 14.30 % 0 % 14.30 % 58404996 ing situat- ion Previo- 15.01 % 0 % 15.01 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007480204 0 8350000 0 % 14.30 % Total 8350000 14.30 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% or (if at least held 5% held 5% or more) or more) more) AROSA 0 % 0 % 0 % Vermögensverwal- tungsgesellscha- ft m.b.H. DESAG 14.30 % 0 % 14.30 % Vermögensverwal- tung G.m.b.H.


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


28.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG Heegbarg 36 22391 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


559175 28.03.2017


