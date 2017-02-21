Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Public Voting Rights: CANCOM SE (english)




22.02.17 18:54
dpa-AFX


CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


22.02.2017 / 18:39 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


CANCOM SE Erika-Mann-Straße 69 80636 Munich Germany


2. Reason for notification


Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Increase of proxy for voting rights attached to shares


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: FIL Limited Pembroke Bermuda


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


21 Feb 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % 16367531 ing situat- ion Previo- 2.97 % 0.00 % 2.97 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005419105 493245 % 3.01 % Total 493245 3.01 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) FIL % % % Limited FIL % % % Holdings (UK) Limited FIL 3.01 % % % Investment- s Internatio- nal


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: CANCOM SE Erika-Mann-Straße 69 80636 Munich Germany Internet: http://www.cancom.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


546893 22.02.2017



MMMM


