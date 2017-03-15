DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Bilfinger SE (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bilfinger":

Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Von:

Cevian Capital Limited St. Helier Jersey Channel Islands

An:

Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany

Per Fax: +49 621 459 2968

15 March 2017

Notifications pursuant to Sec. 27a of the German Securities Trading Act

Dear Sirs,

Referring to the voting rights notification made by Cevian Capital II GP Limited on 15 March 2017 notifying that we, Cevian Capital Partners Limited, St. Julians, Malta, and Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P., Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, have exceeded the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE on 9 March 2017, we hereby make the following notifications pursuant to Sec. 27a para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):

1. The investment does not serve the purpose of strategic goals, but rather the generation of trading profits.

2. We may intend to acquire further voting rights in Bilfinger SE by share purchase or other means in the next 12 months.

3. We always seek a representation in the supervisory board of the company corresponding to the significance of our shareholding. We do not intend to change the composition of the management board.

4. We do not seek a significant change in the capital structure of Bilfinger SE, in particular neither of the ratio between equity and debt financing nor of the dividend policy.

5. Cevian Capital Partners Limited and Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P. have exceeded the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE due to the cancellation of the company's treasury shares. Thus, neither own funds nor debt funds have been used to exceed the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE.

Yours sincerely,

Cevian Capital Partners Limited

Denzil Boschat, Director

Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.

Denzil Boschat, Director of Cevian Capital II GP Limited as the General Partner of Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.

Bilfinger SE
Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5
68165 Mannheim
Germany

