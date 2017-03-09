DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Bilfinger SE (english)
15.03.17 18:44
dpa-AFX
Bilfinger SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec.
26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE Bilfinger SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
15.03.2017 / 18:29 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
09 March 2017
4. Share-position
Share-position in total amount of shares % issued Resulting 0.00 % 44,209,042 situation Previous 4.094 % / publication
5. Details
absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary direct indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG) para. 1 AktG) 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
15.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
554479 15.03.2017
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,979 €
|36,438 €
|1,541 €
|+4,23%
|15.03./20:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005909006
|590900
|44,25 €
|25,04 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,979 €
|+4,23%
|20:21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|39,67 $
|+6,61%
|23.02.17
|Frankfurt
|38,047 €
|+4,50%
|18:07
|Stuttgart
|37,89 €
|+4,03%
|19:45
|Xetra
|37,885 €
|+3,99%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|37,53 €
|+2,93%
|13:54
|Düsseldorf
|37,56 €
|+2,81%
|13:44
|Hannover
|37,325 €
|+2,29%
|11:19
|München
|36,655 €
|-0,10%
|08:01
|Berlin
|36,29 €
|-0,56%
|08:00
