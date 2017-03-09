DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Bilfinger SE (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

15.03.17 18:44
dpa-AFX


26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG


^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE Bilfinger SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG


15.03.2017 / 18:29 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares


1. Details of issuer


Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany


2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.




3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


09 March 2017


4. Share-position


Share-position in total amount of shares % issued Resulting 0.00 % 44,209,042 situation Previous 4.094 % / publication


5. Details


absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary direct indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG) para. 1 AktG) 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


15.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


554479 15.03.2017


°



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,979 € 36,438 € 1,541 € +4,23% 15.03./20:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005909006 590900 44,25 € 25,04 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,979 € +4,23%  20:21
Nasdaq OTC Other 39,67 $ +6,61%  23.02.17
Frankfurt 38,047 € +4,50%  18:07
Stuttgart 37,89 € +4,03%  19:45
Xetra 37,885 € +3,99%  17:35
Hamburg 37,53 € +2,93%  13:54
Düsseldorf 37,56 € +2,81%  13:44
Hannover 37,325 € +2,29%  11:19
München 36,655 € -0,10%  08:01
Berlin 36,29 € -0,56%  08:00
  = Realtime
