DGAP-Public Voting Rights: BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- (english)

Correction of a release from 21.12.2016, 14:21 CET/CEST - BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide .



..

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- Correction of a release from 21.12.2016, 14:21 CET/CEST - BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877-: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide ...

23.12.2016 / 11:08 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 21.12.2016

1. Details of issuer

BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- Präsident-Kennedy-Platz 1A 28203 Bremen Germany

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: Stadtgemeinde Bremen Bremen Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

13 Dec 2016

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 50.42 % 12.61 % 63.03 % 3840000 ing situat- ion Previo- 50.42 % % % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005261606 1936000 50.42 % % Total 1936000 50.42 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % Purchase and 04.01.2017 484032 12.61 % assignment agreement Total 484032 12.61 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) Stadtgemein- 50.42 % % 50.42 % de Bremen Bremer % 12.61 % 12.61 % Verkehrsges- ellschaft mbH

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877- Präsident-Kennedy-Platz 1A 28203 Bremen Germany Internet: www.blg-logistics.com/investor-relations

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532823 23.12.2016

MMMM