DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Amadeus FiRe AG (english)

10.02.17 14:29
dpa-AFX


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Amadeus FiRe AG Amadeus FiRe AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


10.02.2017 / 14:14 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


Amadeus FiRe AG Darmstädter Landstr. 116 60598 Frankfurt Germany


2. Reason for notification


Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Disposal of voting rights by managed funds


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Union Investment Privatfonds Frankfurt am Main Germany GmbH


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


08 Feb 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 2.91 % % 2.91 % 5198237 ing situat- ion Previo- 4.99 % % 4.99 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005093108 0 151321 0 % 2.91 % Total 151321 2.91 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


10.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Amadeus FiRe AG Darmstädter Landstr. 116 60598 Frankfurt Germany Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


543737 10.02.2017



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
75,00 € 72,91 € 2,09 € +2,87% 10.02./15:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005093108 509310 77,00 € 52,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		74,85 € +2,33%  15:03
Hamburg 74,88 € +5,38%  14:51
Stuttgart 74,825 € +3,26%  14:03
Frankfurt 72,82 € +3,01%  08:20
Düsseldorf 73,71 € +3,00%  09:16
Xetra 75,00 € +2,87%  15:32
Hannover 72,82 € +2,48%  08:10
Berlin 72,90 € +2,40%  08:01
München 72,88 € +2,26%  08:00
  = Realtime
