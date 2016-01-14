DGAP-Public Voting Rights: 11880 Solutions AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



11880 Solutions AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: 11880 Solutions AG 11880 Solutions AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


17.02.2017 / 12:49 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


11880 Solutions AG Fraunhofer Str. 12a 82152 Planegg-Martinsried Germany


2. Reason for notification


Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Termination of attribution of voting rights via subsidiaries


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Barclays Plc London, United Kingdom United Kingdom


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.




5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


14 Jan 2016


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 19111091 ing situat- ion Previo- 16.37 % % % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005118806 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if (if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:


As of 14th January 2016, Barclays Trust Company (Jersey) Limited (an entity wholly-owned by BPB Holdings SA) was sold to a third party. Thus Barclays Trust Company (Jersey) Limited and its subsidiaries are still holding 16,37% in 11880 Solutions AG.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


17.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: 11880 Solutions AG Fraunhofer Str. 12a 82152 Planegg-Martinsried Germany Internet: www.11880.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


545519 17.02.2017



