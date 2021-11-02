Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: zooplus AG: Final offer for zooplus by H&F with support of EQT to expire in 40 hours (deutsch)




02.11.21 07:26
dpa-AFX

zooplus AG: Final offer for zooplus by H&F with support of EQT to expire in 40 hours



^


DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot


zooplus AG: Final offer for zooplus by H&F with support of EQT to expire in


40 hours



02.11.2021 / 07:26


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Final offer for zooplus by H&F with support of EQT to expire in 40 hours



* As acceptance period expires on November 3, 2021, 24:00 hrs CET,


shareholders are strongly encouraged to tender now



* Acceptance rate currently at approx. 26%



* Shareholders will only benefit from significant premium of 85% if


minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one zooplus share is reached



* Shareholders wishing to accept the offer, have to tender into Zorro


Bidco's offer (ISIN DE000A3E5DK9)



* Immediate first settlement if offer is successful as all regulatory


clearances are already obtained



* zooplus boards strongly recommend shareholders to accept the takeover


offer



Munich, November 2, 2021 - zooplus, the leading European online pet


platform, would like to remind its shareholders that the acceptance period


for the final offer of Hellman & Friedman ("H&F") with support of its


partner EQT Private Equity ("EQT") at a cash consideration of EUR 480 per


share will expire on November 3, 2021, 24:00 hrs CET. zooplus shareholders


will only benefit from the significant premium, if the minimum acceptance


threshold of 50 percent plus one zooplus share is reached by November 3,


2021, 24:00 hrs CET. Otherwise, the offer will fail without any further


acceptance opportunity. As of November 1, 2021, 18 hrs CET, the acceptance


rate is at approximately 26 percent (including the irrevocable tender


commitments of approx. 17 percent of the share capital). zooplus


shareholders who wish to accept the offer, have to tender their shares into


Zorro Bidco's offer (ISIN DE000A3E5DK9).



If the minimum acceptance threshold is reached, the first settlement and


payout will happen within ten banking days after the publication of the


tender results (and no later than on November 22, 2021) as Zorro Bidco S.à


r.l., the investment vehicle controlled by H&F, has already obtained all


necessary merger control and foreign regulatory clearances.



The cash consideration of EUR 480 per zooplus share represents a significant


premium of 85 percent to the unaffected 3-months VWAP of zooplus as of


August 12, 2021, the day before H&F announced its voluntary public takeover


offer for zooplus. This is especially attractive against the backdrop of a


more challenging stock market environment for e-commerce companies in which


many peers have traded down since the launch of the offer by Zorro Bidco.



Recommendation to shareholders


The Management and Supervisory Boards of zooplus consider the offer to be in


the best interest of the company and highly attractive to shareholders. Both


boards hence strongly recommend zooplus shareholders to accept the takeover


offer by Zorro Bidco prior to its expiry on November 3, 2021, 24:00 hrs CET.



Important technical note


Shareholders who want to accept the offer have to submit a declaration of


acceptance to their custodian bank for the takeover offer by Zorro Bidco and


to instruct their custodian bank to effect the booking of their zooplus


shares, for which they wish to accept the offer, into the ISIN DE000A3E5DK9.


Only the offer by Zorro Bidco offers the consideration of EUR 480 per share.


The concurrent takeover offer by Pet BidCo GmbH (ISIN DE000A3E5E48) offers a


lower consideration of EUR 470 per share, will not be amended any further


and is expected to lapse (as communicated to the company).




Company profile:


zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales.


Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been


successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating


moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European


countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and


pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet


parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders


in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular


local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet


food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds,


hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition,


zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for


money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital


shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and


community offerings. Sales totalled more than EUR 1.8bn in the 2020


financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28bn to EUR 29bn


(net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined.



For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or


our international shop site at zooplus.com.



Press / Investor relations contact:


zooplus AG


Diana Apostol


Sonnenstraße 15


80331 Munich


Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210


Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503


Email: ir@zooplus.com | press@zooplus.com


Website: https://investors.zooplus.com



Finsbury Glover Hering


Tanja Dorr


Ludwigstraße 8


80539 Munich


Mobile: +49 (0) 160 99 27 19 75


Email: tanja.dorr@fgh.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



02.11.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: zooplus AG


Sonnenstraße 15


80331 München


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 100


Fax: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 500


E-Mail: contact@zooplus.com


Internet: investors.zooplus.com


ISIN: DE0005111702


WKN: 511170


Indizes: MDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1245277





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1245277 02.11.2021



°






Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
476,60 € 477,00 € -0,40 € -0,08% 02.11./08:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005111702 511170 492,40 € 134,00 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
476,60 minus
-0,08%
476,00 minus
-0,83%
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		476,60 € -0,08%  08:47
Berlin 477,00 € +0,46%  08:25
Düsseldorf 476,40 € +0,08%  08:30
München 475,00 € +0,08%  08:02
Stuttgart 476,60 € +0,04%  08:26
Hamburg 476,60 € -0,08%  08:09
Hannover 476,60 € -0,08%  08:10
Frankfurt 477,40 € -0,25%  01.11.21
Xetra 477,20 € -0,25%  01.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 554,00 $ -0,99%  01.11.21
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...