DGAP-News: www.snusmarkt.ch: Snusbolaget merges with Northerner to form Haypp Group (deutsch)

27.09.19 15:26
www.snusmarkt.ch: Snusbolaget merges with Northerner to form Haypp Group



Press Release



Snusbolaget merges with Northerner to form Haypp Group



- Merged company will be largest global reseller of tobacco-free "All White"


nicotine patches



- Combined entity will have revenues of ~SEK600m (~EUR56m)



- Haypp Group will be led by Gavin O'Dowd, current Snusbolaget CEO



Snusbolaget Norden AB ("Snusbolaget") and Northerner Scandinavia Inc.


("Northerner"), two pioneers in the smoke-free nicotine alternatives market,


have today announced a merger to form Haypp Group.



Haypp Group will be the world's largest retailer of tobacco-free "All White"


products and the largest European online retailer for non-combustible


tobacco products. The combined entity will have revenues of around SEK600m


(around EUR56m) and over 500,000 customers in over 100 markets.



This merger represents the next step in Snusbolaget's growth. In the ten


years since it was founded, Snusbolaget has grown its business and market


share across its key markets to revenues of SEK500m in 2018. Snusbolaget


expanded to Norway and Switzerland in 2018 (see www.snusmarkt.ch), and the


UK earlier in 2019.



Northerner was founded in 1998 and operates globally with organisations in


Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the United States. It is the largest online


retailer of smokeless tobacco and tobacco-free nicotine patches outside the


Scandinavian markets and posted revenues in 2018 of SEK100m.



This partnership will allow Haypp Group to consolidate its position in the


growing tobacco-free nicotine pouches market and allow it to develop in new


and existing geographies, such as the United States.



The combined entity will be based in Stockholm, with warehouses in Norway,


Sweden, Denmark and the United States. It will be led by Gavin O'Dowd, the


current CEO of Snusbolaget, and will have over 70 employees.



About Haypp Group


Haypp Group is spearheading the global transformation from smoking to


healthier alternatives. With origin in Sweden and our long experience from a


pioneering market in smoke free alternatives as well as leading e-commerce


we successfully take on our vision on global scale. Currently Haypp group


with the businesses Snusbolaget, Snushjem, Snusmarkt and Haypp experience


immensely growing businesses in Scandinavia, EU, U.K, Switzerland and the


U.S.




