DGAP-News: u-blox AG: u-blox announces Markus Schaefer as new Executive Director for Global Marketing and Sales (deutsch)

23.05.19 18:30
dpa-AFX

23.05.2019 / 18:30



Press Release



Thalwil, Switzerland - May 23, 2019 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider


of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has


appointed Markus Schaefer as the new Executive Director for Global Marketing


and Sales.

Schaefer, a veteran of the semiconductor industry with a solid


track record in growing market share in his previous positions, will


complete u-blox's executive leadership team.




The new head of sales will take over the lead from the CEO who in turn will


focus more on corporate strategy and the alignment with key accounts. As


Executive Director for Global Marketing and Sales, Markus Schaefer will


define and implement the company's sales and marketing strategy in the


Americas, EMEA, and APAC sales regions. In addition to managing the


company's business expansion, he will be responsible for growing the sales


channels, as well as for defining u-blox's product marketing communication


strategy.



Schaefer holds a M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering (Dipl.-Ing.) from RWTH


Aachen, Germany and an MBA from Tiffin University, Ohio, USA. He brings with


him deep insights into products and markets relevant to u-blox, acquired


over more than 15 years while leading international sales teams at Infineon,


NXP, and, most recently, MACOM.



During his time at NXP, Schaefer helped to substantially grow the company's


RF and power management business. In the course of five years under


Schaefer's marketing and sales leadership, the RF Product Lines market share


grew from 10% to 40% and to a revenue level of over $600 million, with a


particularly strong focus on the Asian and US markets. He joins u-blox from


MACOM, where he led the EMEA and India sales organization, drove organic


year-to-year sales growth by 20%, and established the company as a leader in


high performance RF and optics solutions.



"We're thrilled to have someone with such an impressive track record join


our executive team," says u-blox CEO Thomas Seiler. "Markus Schaefer is


uniquely prepared to provide the industry insight, the competitive


knowledge, and the sales know-how to capitalize on evolving customer


opportunities to drive our sales strategy to the next level."



"In just over two decades, u-blox has positioned itself as a key player and


leading innovator in positioning and wireless communication solutions," says


Schaefer. "I look forward to tapping into that momentum and working with the


people across the company to continue to pursue and accelerate the growth


path that the company is on."




Markus Schaefer will join u-blox on September 1st and will be based in


Thalwil, Switzerland.




About u-blox



u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless


communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer


markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their


precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range


networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem


of products supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to


empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of


Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil,


Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia,


and the USA.



Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube




ublox contact:


Gitte Jensen


Investor Relations


Phone +41 44 722 7486


gitte.jensen@u-blox.com



ublox AG


Zürcherstrasse 68


8800 Thalwil


Switzerland


Phone +41 44 722 74 44


Fax +41 44 722 74 47


info@u-blox.com


www.ublox.com



Disclaimer


This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such


forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are


subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may


cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u-blox Group to


differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks


related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential


for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend


its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize


new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in


which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency


exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability,


and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely


manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or


should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary


materially from those described in this report. u-blox is providing the


information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any


obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a


result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Ende der Medienmitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: u-blox AG


Zürcherstrasse 68


8800 Thalwil


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 44 722 74 44


Fax: +41 44 722 74 47


E-Mail: info@u-blox.com


Internet: www.u-blox.com


ISIN: CH0033361673


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 815387





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


815387 23.05.2019



Bitte warten...