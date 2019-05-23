DGAP-News: u-blox AG: u-blox announces Markus Schaefer as new Executive Director for Global Marketing and Sales (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "U-Blox":

u-blox announces Markus Schaefer as new Executive Director for Global Marketing and Sales

May 23, 2019

Thalwil, Switzerland - May 23, 2019 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider

of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has

appointed Markus Schaefer as the new Executive Director for Global Marketing

and Sales.



Schaefer, a veteran of the semiconductor industry with a solid

track record in growing market share in his previous positions, will

complete u-blox's executive leadership team.

The new head of sales will take over the lead from the CEO who in turn will

focus more on corporate strategy and the alignment with key accounts. As

Executive Director for Global Marketing and Sales, Markus Schaefer will

define and implement the company's sales and marketing strategy in the

Americas, EMEA, and APAC sales regions. In addition to managing the

company's business expansion, he will be responsible for growing the sales

channels, as well as for defining u-blox's product marketing communication

strategy.

Schaefer holds a M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering (Dipl.-Ing.) from RWTH

Aachen, Germany and an MBA from Tiffin University, Ohio, USA. He brings with

him deep insights into products and markets relevant to u-blox, acquired

over more than 15 years while leading international sales teams at Infineon,

NXP, and, most recently, MACOM.

During his time at NXP, Schaefer helped to substantially grow the company's

RF and power management business. In the course of five years under

Schaefer's marketing and sales leadership, the RF Product Lines market share

grew from 10% to 40% and to a revenue level of over $600 million, with a

particularly strong focus on the Asian and US markets. He joins u-blox from

MACOM, where he led the EMEA and India sales organization, drove organic

year-to-year sales growth by 20%, and established the company as a leader in

high performance RF and optics solutions.

"We're thrilled to have someone with such an impressive track record join

our executive team," says u-blox CEO Thomas Seiler. "Markus Schaefer is

uniquely prepared to provide the industry insight, the competitive

knowledge, and the sales know-how to capitalize on evolving customer

opportunities to drive our sales strategy to the next level."

"In just over two decades, u-blox has positioned itself as a key player and

leading innovator in positioning and wireless communication solutions," says

Schaefer. "I look forward to tapping into that momentum and working with the

people across the company to continue to pursue and accelerate the growth

path that the company is on."

Markus Schaefer will join u-blox on September 1st and will be based in

Thalwil, Switzerland.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless

communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer

markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their

precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range

networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem

of products supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to

empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of

Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil,

Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia,

and the USA.

Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such

forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are

subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may

cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u-blox Group to

differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks

related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential

for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend

its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize

new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in

which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency

exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability,

and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely

manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those described in this report. u-blox is providing the

information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any

obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.

°