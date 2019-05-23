DGAP-News: u-blox AG: u-blox announces Markus Schaefer as new Executive Director for Global Marketing and Sales (deutsch)
u-blox AG: u-blox announces Markus Schaefer as new Executive Director for Global Marketing and Sales
Thalwil, Switzerland - May 23, 2019 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider
of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has
appointed Markus Schaefer as the new Executive Director for Global Marketing
and Sales.
Schaefer, a veteran of the semiconductor industry with a solid
track record in growing market share in his previous positions, will
complete u-blox's executive leadership team.
The new head of sales will take over the lead from the CEO who in turn will
focus more on corporate strategy and the alignment with key accounts. As
Executive Director for Global Marketing and Sales, Markus Schaefer will
define and implement the company's sales and marketing strategy in the
Americas, EMEA, and APAC sales regions. In addition to managing the
company's business expansion, he will be responsible for growing the sales
channels, as well as for defining u-blox's product marketing communication
strategy.
Schaefer holds a M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering (Dipl.-Ing.) from RWTH
Aachen, Germany and an MBA from Tiffin University, Ohio, USA. He brings with
him deep insights into products and markets relevant to u-blox, acquired
over more than 15 years while leading international sales teams at Infineon,
NXP, and, most recently, MACOM.
During his time at NXP, Schaefer helped to substantially grow the company's
RF and power management business. In the course of five years under
Schaefer's marketing and sales leadership, the RF Product Lines market share
grew from 10% to 40% and to a revenue level of over $600 million, with a
particularly strong focus on the Asian and US markets. He joins u-blox from
MACOM, where he led the EMEA and India sales organization, drove organic
year-to-year sales growth by 20%, and established the company as a leader in
high performance RF and optics solutions.
"We're thrilled to have someone with such an impressive track record join
our executive team," says u-blox CEO Thomas Seiler. "Markus Schaefer is
uniquely prepared to provide the industry insight, the competitive
knowledge, and the sales know-how to capitalize on evolving customer
opportunities to drive our sales strategy to the next level."
"In just over two decades, u-blox has positioned itself as a key player and
leading innovator in positioning and wireless communication solutions," says
Schaefer. "I look forward to tapping into that momentum and working with the
people across the company to continue to pursue and accelerate the growth
path that the company is on."
Markus Schaefer will join u-blox on September 1st and will be based in
Thalwil, Switzerland.
About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless
communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer
markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their
precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range
networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem
of products supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to
empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of
Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil,
Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia,
and the USA.
Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube
ublox contact:
Gitte Jensen
Investor Relations
Phone +41 44 722 7486
gitte.jensen@u-blox.com
ublox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone +41 44 722 74 44
Fax +41 44 722 74 47
info@u-blox.com
www.ublox.com
Disclaimer
This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are
subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may
cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u-blox Group to
differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks
related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential
for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend
its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize
new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in
which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency
exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability,
and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely
manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those described in this report. u-blox is providing the
information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
