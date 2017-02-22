DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG and Trading Technologies International Inc. conclude co-operation agreement: sino AG is the only distribution partner for the TT futures trading platform based in Germany (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sino":

DGAP-News: sino AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG and Trading Technologies International Inc. conclude co-operation agreement: sino AG is the only distribution partner for the TT futures trading platform based in Germany

DÜSSELDORF, February 22, 2017

sino AG, a brokerage firm for professional traders headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, concluded a co-operation agreement with Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT) to provide the TT futures trading platform to their customers. Users obtaining software through sino AG will have access to all TT features, including but not limited to Autospreader(R), ADL(R), charting and analytics, options trading and TT Mobile, as well as dozens of global markets and exchanges. sino AG has focused on the support for heavy traders, the most active and most demanding private investors in Germany, and now offers these traders - in addition to the award winning software sino MX_PRO - with the TT Platform the best software for futures trading. The clients' accounts and depots are held at HSBC Deutschland.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with TT - this will enable us to offer the best in class software that will drive our business forward," said Ingo Hillen, CEO and founder of sino AG. "This will perfectly complement our software sino MX-PRO through which we transact nearly 750.000 trades per year. sino is 'the' Online Broker for Heavy Traders in Germany and we aim to become the Online Broker for Futures Trading in Germany as well. We are optimistic that our existing and future customers will share our excitement."

Steven Stewart, Managing Director, EMEA Sales for Trading Technologies, commented, "We are excited to bring our latest and best technology to sino AG and enable their users with TT's comprehensive suite of professional trading tools. Orders entered through TT will execute through our co- located data centers, providing users with extreme low-latency performance."

The TT platform delivers unmatched power and speed with secure, go-anywhere market access and trade execution through the software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. Designed specifically for professional trading, TT incorporates a diverse range of customizable tools to accommodate trading styles that range from manual point-and-click trading to automated order entry.

About sino AG sino AG | High End Broker (https://www.sino.de) was founded in 1998 and has focused from the very beginning on the execution for the most active and most demanding private investors in Germany. In a short period of time the company turned out to be the leading service provider in the brokerage field for Heavy Traders and developed into a synonym for High End Brokerage in Germany. The team of 19 people takes care of about 425 customers with an average volume of approximately 600,000 Euros. A major shareholder of sino AG is a one hundred per cent subsidiary of HSBC Germany.

About Trading Technologies Trading Technologies (https://www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software and solutions for a wide variety of users including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. TT provides access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity platforms via their TT(R) and X_TRADER(R) trading platforms.

MEDIA CONTACT

For Trading Technologies: Lorna Kiewert 3Points Communications +1 (312) 725-7951 Lorna@3ptscomm.com

For sino: Ingo Hillen, CEO sino AG +49 211 3611-2040 ihillen@sino.de

Language: English Company: sino AG Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1 40212 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49(0)211 3611-0 Fax: +49(0)211 3611-1136 E-mail: info@sino.de Internet: www.sino.de ISIN: DE0005765507 WKN: 576550 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Munich, Stuttgart

