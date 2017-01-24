DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: 2016 financial year closes with outstanding results (english)

secunet Security Networks AG: 2016 financial year closes with outstanding results

secunet Security Networks AG: 2016 financial year closes with outstanding results

- Revenues increase by 27% to 115.7 million euros

- EBIT improves by 59% to 13.7 million euros

[Essen, 24 January 2017] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), a leading German supplier of high-quality, reliable IT security and an IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, published its initial business results for 2016 today. The provisional figures for the 2016 financial year indicate that it was yet another excellent year of business.

Over the past financial year, the secunet Group was able to continue on its path of long-term growth: according to provisional calculations, the results have far exceeded the business figures from 2015. This means that the company has registered record revenue for the third time in succession. The revenue in the secunet Group reached a total of 115.7 million euros and so surpassed the previous year's figure (91.1 million euros) by 27%. The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to 13.7 million euros, an improvement of 59% compared to the year 2015 (8.6 million euros).

As so often before in the history of the company, the fourth quarter made a crucial contribution to this outstanding result. In the fourth quarter of 2016, higher orders than expected due to increased procurements at year-end led to revenue of 46.5 million euros (same quarter of the previous year: 32 million euros) and EBIT of 8.9 million euros (Q4 2015: 6.3 million euros).

"At the moment, security is the dominant issue. So the demand for our high- quality and reliable Cyber Security solutions is equally high", explains Dr. Rainer Baumgart, Chairman of the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG. "Cyber Security remains a growth market that will support the sustainable and positive development of secunet in the long term."

More information can be found at www.secunet.com. Next date in the financial calendar: 16 March 2017 Publication of the 2016 Annual Financial Statements and the Annual Report.

Press contact

Christine Skropke Press Officer

Patrick Franitza Deputy Press Officer

secunet Security Networks AG Kurfürstenstraße 58 45138 Essen, Germany Tel.: +49 201 5454-1234 Fax: +49 201 5454-1235 Email: presse@secunet.com http://www.secunet.com

About secunet

secunet is one of the leading German providers of high-quality IT security. Over 380 experts work in the areas of cryptography, eGovernment, business security and automotive security, and develop innovative products in these fields in addition to highly secure and reliable solutions. Many DAX companies as well as numerous authorities and organisations are among secunet's national and international customers, which number over 500 in total. secunet is an IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security. secunet was founded in 1997 and achieved revenues of 91.1 million euros in 2015. secunet Security Networks AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

This press release contains predictive statements. Predictive statements are statements that do not describe facts of the past; they also include statements regarding our assumptions and expectations. Any statement in this press release that conveys our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions (and the assumptions on which they are based) is a predictive statement. These statements are based on planning, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Predictive statements therefore only apply to the day on which they were made. We assume no obligation to update such statements with regard to new information or future events.

