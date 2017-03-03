DGAP-News: mybet Holding SE: Hearing date in Westlotto proceedings postponed to 12 July 2017 (english)

mybet Holding SE: Hearing date in Westlotto proceedings postponed to 12 July 2017

^ DGAP-News: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter mybet Holding SE: Hearing date in Westlotto proceedings postponed to 12 July 2017

03.03.2017 / 19:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

mybet Holding SE: Hearing date in Westlotto proceedings postponed to 12 July 2017

Berlin, 3 March 2017. The Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf (OLG) has postponed the next hearing date in the proceedings SWS Service GmbH (SWS) versus Westdeutsche Lotterie GmbH & Co. OHG (Westlotto). Originally, the date for the oral proceedings had been set to 8 March 2017. The OLG has fixed the new hearing date at 12 July 2017. The date has been postponed due to an application by the defendant's representative.

The so called Westlotto proceedings had been referred back to the Higher Regional Court Düsseldorf by the Cartel Panel of the German Federal Supreme Court in an appeal proceedings in mid of July 2016. The proceedings are about possible damage claims of SWS, a subsidiary of mybet Holding SE, because of a cartel infringement by Westlotto. The German Federal Supreme Court had confirmed the cartel infringement by Westlotto, but instructed the OLG to review the fixed indemnity payment. The original judgement by the OLG Düsseldorf had awarded an indemnity payment of 11.5 million Euro plus interest to SWS in April 2014.

mybet Holding SE The mybet Group, licensed in several European countries to offer sports betting and online casino games, has its registered office in Berlin, Germany, and locations in Cologne and Malta. mybet offers its betting and gaming products over the internet platform mybet.com as well as at physical betting shops operating under a franchise system. In addition, the group supplies regional betting providers in Europe and Africa in the capacity of B2B service provider. mybet Holding SE is the parent company of the mybet Group. The shares of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard. For further information, visit www.mybet-se.com | www.mybet.com | www.mybet-shops.com

Contact mybet Holding SE Sebastian Bucher Investor & Public Relations

tel +49 30 22 90 83-161 fax +49 30 22 90 83-150 e-mail sebastian.bucher@mybet.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

03.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: mybet Holding SE Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32 10178 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 22 90 83 0 Fax: +49 30 22 90 83 150 E-mail: ir@mybet.com Internet: www.mybet-se.com ISIN: DE000A0JRU67 WKN: A0JRU6 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

550393 03.03.2017

°

MMMM