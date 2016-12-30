DGAP-News: mutares completes the acquisition of Balcke-Dürr (english)

mutares completes the acquisition of Balcke-Dürr

DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions mutares completes the acquisition of Balcke-Dürr

30.12.2016 / 15:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has completed the acquisition of the international equipment manufacturer Balcke-Dürr from SPX Corporation.

Balcke-Dürr manufactures components for energy efficiency and the reduction of emissions in the chemical and power generating industry. The company is based in Dusseldorf, Germany, and has further engineering and production sites in Germany, Italy, Poland, Hungary, China, and India. In 2015, it generated revenues of EUR 142m with 650 employees.

The future strategy for Balcke-Dürr is based on the development of its market position with the goal to access new international customers and industries. Balcke-Dürr will be part of mutares' engineering & technology segment in which mutares experiences attractive market dynamics. Hence, mutares will further invest in this segment and is convinced that Balcke- Dürr will be an ideal platform investment being a renowned brand in the industry.

Company profile of SPX

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation is a leading supplier of highly engineered HVAC products, detection and measurement technologies and power equipment. With operations in about 20 countries, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.7 billion in annual revenue in 2015 and approximately 6,000 employees worldwide. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Company profile of mutares AG

mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own teams, mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The shares of mutares AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).

For further information, please contact:

mutares AG Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Tel. +49 89 9292776-0 Fax +49 89 9292776-22 ir@mutares.de www.mutares.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: mutares AG Arnulfstr.19 80335 Munich Germany Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 E-mail: ir@mutares.de Internet: www.mutares.de ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2 WKN: A0SMSH Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

533451 30.12.2016

MMMM