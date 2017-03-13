DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init AG is now a Societas Europaea (SE) (english)

init innovation in traffic systems SE: init AG is now a Societas Europaea (SE)

^ DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Strategic Company Decision init innovation in traffic systems SE: init AG is now a Societas Europaea (SE)

13.03.2017 / 11:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

- The decision of the Annual General Meeting has been implemented: Conversion takes effect with entry into the register - Recognition as an international company set to increase - advantages for investor relations and sales

Seven of 30 companies listed on the German stock exchange, including Allianz, BASF and SAP, have been an SE for some time. And the biggest flotation from last year on the German capital market was when Innogy had also become a "Societas Europaea", or SE for short. Now init can join the ranks of listed companies who are increasing their recognition as an international global player with this innovative legal form as a European stock corporation. With the now-completed entry into the commercial register, the conversion of init innovation in traffic systems AG into an SE has taken effect, and the decision made at the Annual General Meeting in July 2016 was implemented.

"The Societas Europea is a modern legal form with a strong international reputation. The conversion of init AG into init SE emphasises our international focus and is a necessary step in the further development of our company. We believe that the change will increase our market prospects, particularly in the rest of Europe outside Germany, because as an SE we will be perceived differently when tendering and have an advantage over an AG. Likewise, an SE looks more attractive for international investors, which should also boost our share price. Based on this, the opportunities for init to expand overseas in the next few years look better", said CEO Dr. Gottfried Greschner, underlining the advantages of the conversion.

Successful focus on the international markets

The init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) has really made a name for itself in its market in the past few years. The Group, which is active in five continents and which has branches and subsidiaries in 11 different countries, currently generates almost three quarters of its revenue outside Germany. init is today among the world's leading providers of integrated planning, scheduling, telematics and ticketing solutions for buses and trains. With over 400 international clients it is one of the few internationally active companies in the industry.

Because of this, getting the shareholders to agree to the Management Board's conversion plans at the Annual General Meeting in July last year was largely a formality. Apart from the increased acceptance of init SE among international investors, nothing will change for init shareholders. The structure of the company, shareholdings and the allocation of responsibilities between the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will remain unchanged. Members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board will remain in their positions after the conversion, and the company's headquarters will continue to be in Karlsruhe, benefiting from its location at the heart of Europe.

init's focus on international markets was proven successful last year by winning large contracts in the USA (Tampa, Honolulu) as well as in the United Kingdom. Looking ahead to the future too, init's most important growth stimuli are set to come from overseas. Thus, large calls for tender in terms of ticketing are either being prepared or have already been executed. As a leading international provider of appropriate solutions for buses and trains, init's numerous references make it a hot contender. There appears to be big potential in the medium term for the Asia/Pacific area in particular.

Contact: Person making the notification: Simone Fritz Investor Relations ir@initse.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE Käppelestraße 4-10 76131 Karlsruhe Germany Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0 Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399 E-mail: ir@initse.com Internet: www.initse.com ISIN: DE0005759807 WKN: 575980 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

553357 13.03.2017

°

MMMM