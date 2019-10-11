Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: freenet AG welcomes ISS' recommendation that Sunrise shareholders should vote AGAINST the proposed acquisition of UPC Switzerland (deutsch)




11.10.19 14:51
dpa-AFX

freenet AG welcomes ISS' recommendation that Sunrise shareholders should vote AGAINST the proposed acquisition of UPC Switzerland



^


DGAP-News: freenet AG / Schlagwort(e): Stellungnahme


freenet AG welcomes ISS' recommendation that Sunrise shareholders should


vote AGAINST the proposed acquisition of UPC Switzerland (News mit


Zusatzmaterial)



11.10.2019 / 14:51


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



freenet AG welcomes ISS' recommendation that Sunrise shareholders should


vote AGAINST the proposed acquisition of UPC Switzerland



Büdelsdorf, 11 October 2019 - freenet AG ("freenet") [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5]


welcomes the recommendation from Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"),


the leading independent proxy advisory firm, that shareholders should vote


AGAINST the proposed capital increase and the acquisition of UPC Switzerland


("UPC") by Sunrise Communication Group AG ("Sunrise").



freenet has previously voiced its concerns about the all-cash structure of


the proposed UPC acquisition to the Board of Directors of Sunrise from the


outset, and has remained consistent in its view throughout. The proposed


transaction is expensive and given the cable industry's as well as UPC's


challenges, Sunrise shareholders will pay too much for UPC. It will destroy


shareholder value. The proposed acquisition of UPC is clearly not in the


best interests of Sunrise and its shareholders and therefore should be


rejected at the EGM on 23 October 2019.



freenet is pleased that ISS as an independent body agrees with the views


freenet has expressed about the proposed acquisition, which freenet believes


would result in significant value destruction for all existing Sunrise


shareholders.



Key Quotes from the ISS Report:



- "The main point of contention in this deal is valuation. [.] Our valuation


analysis suggests a fair value range of CHF 4.6-5.2 billion (Enterprise


Value) for UPC [.]. The transaction consideration of CHF 6.3 billion appears


excessive considering UPC's operational issue."



- "Sunrise appears to be overpaying for assets in a transaction that appears


to have debatable long-term strategic merit."



- "[.] the benefits of the proposed deal are less obvious, as cable's


competitiveness vis-à-vis fibre and 5G is questionable."



- "The initial market reaction on announcement was decidedly negative, [.]


such a reaction is arguably not atypical for a deal of this size. The clear


pattern and magnitude of the share price [.] is more unusual."



For the reasons outlined above and in a recent freenet letter to Sunrise


shareholders, freenet reiterates its intention to vote AGAINST the proposed


acquisition and the corresponding capital increase at the EGM on 23 October


2019.



**********************************



Investor Relations Contact:



freenet Aktiengesellschaft


Investor Relations



Deelbögenkamp 4c


22297 Hamburg


Phone: +49 (0) 40 / 513 06 778


Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 513 06 970



Email: ir@freenet.ag


www.freenet-group.de




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MSLVHVNSTG


Dokumenttitel: freenet AG welcomes ISS recommendation



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



11.10.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: freenet AG


Hollerstraße 126


24782 Büdelsdorf


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)40 51306-778


Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970


E-Mail: ir@freenet.ag


Internet: www.freenet-group.de


ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0


WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU


Indizes: MDAX, TecDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 889111





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



889111 11.10.2019



°






Bitte warten...