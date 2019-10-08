Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Freenet":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-News: freenet AG: Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of the Sunrise (deutsch)




08.10.19 18:06
dpa-AFX

freenet AG: Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of the Sunrise



^


DGAP-News: freenet AG / Schlagwort(e): Stellungnahme


freenet AG: Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of


the Sunrise (News mit Zusatzmaterial)



08.10.2019 / 18:06


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of the Sunrise



Dear Fellow Sunrise Shareholders,



As member of the Board of Directors of Sunrise, we would like to set the


record straight about our position relating to Sunrise's proposed


transaction and correct Sunrise's reporting that we changed our opinion on


the transaction overtime.




As part of their efforts to pursue support for the proposed transaction,


Sunrise has chosen to disclose confidential board and board committee


discussions in an attempt to somehow discredit our service on the Board of


Directors of Sunrise. However, their statement that we changed our


perspective on the merits of the transaction during this process is patently


not true and their selective disclosure therefore only serves to further


mislead shareholders. While we believe that board discussions should remain


confidential, we feel compelled in this case to provide Sunrise shareholders


with the facts as clearly as possible within legal boundaries.



We made our concerns about an all-cash structure for UPC very clear to the


Board of Directors of Sunrise from the outset and have remained consistent


in our view throughout. While we agreed with a continuation of the


negotiation process in the early stages to explore whether alternative terms


could be agreed, it is misleading and incorrect for Sunrise to present this


as having been "supportive" of the all-cash-deal. In fact, on two separate


occasions in January 2019 at the Board of Directors of Sunrise (once the


unfavourable deal terms became more tangible), we voted against the deal due


to its structure and shared our opposition publicly. And ultimately, when


the proposed deal was presented to the Board of Directors for final


approval, we voted against.



We have been consistent in our opposition from the outset and, as more


information has become available, our opposition has only strengthened. From


our extensive experience in the telecoms sector and detailed review of the


proposed deal, it is clear to us that the UPC Switzerland transaction is not


in the best interests of Sunrise and its shareholders and thus should be


rejected at this month's EGM.



- Since the deal's announcement in January, Sunrise's share price has


declined and we fear there will be further downside if the transaction were


to move ahead



- We question the sustainability of the cable industry and believe that its


decline across markets will only accelerate as the switch to 5G becomes


mainstream



- The deal is expensive and given the cable industry's as well as UPC's


challenges, Sunrise shareholders will pay too much for UPC Switzerland



- The deal's all-cash structure is not in the best interest of Sunrise and


its shareholders



- Sunrise will continue to thrive as a stand-alone company and there are


more cost-effective alternatives than UPC Switzerland to further drive


convergence



We remain committed to the best interests of Sunrise and its shareholders


and therefore consistent in our opposition to the proposed deal. Increasing


the value of Sunrise is in the interest of all its shareholders. We are not


the only shareholder that has been public in their opposition, and encourage


all shareholders to oppose the UPC Switzerland transaction and the


corresponding capital increase on 23 October 2019.



Best regards,



Christoph Vilanek Ingo Arnold


CEO of freenet AG CFO of freenet AG


Member of the Board of Directors of Member of the Board of Directors of


Sunrise Communications Group AG Sunrise Communications Group AG


(since April 2016) (since April 2019)




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MOLJIPOKSI


Dokumenttitel: Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors


of the Sunrise



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



08.10.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: freenet AG


Hollerstraße 126


24782 Büdelsdorf


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)40 51306-778


Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970


E-Mail: ir@freenet.ag


Internet: www.freenet-group.de


ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0


WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU


Indizes: MDAX, TecDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 887231





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



887231 08.10.2019



°






Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal bei diesem 698% Cyber Security Hot Stock - 124 Milliarden $ Markt
Börsenguru setzt nach 1.871% und 14.143% jetzt auf diese Aktie

Nerds On Site Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Freenet


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,10 € 19,195 € -0,095 € -0,49% 08.10./20:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0Z2ZZ5 A0Z2ZZ 21,45 € 16,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		19,10 € -0,49%  20:20
Hannover 19,145 € +0,39%  17:15
Frankfurt 19,135 € +0,26%  17:20
Berlin 19,13 € +0,21%  18:45
Stuttgart 19,04 € +0,08%  20:30
Düsseldorf 19,095 € +0,03%  17:01
Xetra 19,13 € -0,18%  17:35
München 18,985 € -0,65%  15:41
Hamburg 18,92 € -0,86%  13:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock featured in Vanity Fair UK - Kursrallye voraus. 1.665% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12909 Freenet Group - WKN A0Z2ZZ 19:46
1165 Freenet 2012,eine Aktie mit Zu. 14.06.19
48 freenet 50 eur +x 22.02.18
9097 Freenet: Platow Brief spekuliert. 16.02.18
4 BlackRock 11.02.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...