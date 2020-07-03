DGAP-News: flatex AG: Streubesitz steigt auf 70% (deutsch)

flatex AG: Streubesitz steigt auf 70%

flatex AG: Streubesitz steigt auf 70%

03.07.2020 / 08:30

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, 3. Juli 2020

Nicht zur Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung in den USA, Australien, Kanada,

Japan oder Südafrika oder in einer anderen Jurisdiktion, in der Angebote

oder Verkäufe nach geltendem Recht verboten wären.

Frankfurt am Main - Nachdem heute die Großaktionäre der flatex AG (WKN:

FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG111111, Ticker: FTK.GR), die GfBk Gesellschaft für

Börsenkommunikation mbH ("GfBk") und die Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co.

KGaA ("Heliad"), heute ihre Absicht bekanntgegeben haben, bis zu 2.300.000

Aktien (ca. 11,7% aller ausstehenden Aktien) im Rahmen einer

Privatplatzierung an institutionelle Investoren zu verkaufen, steigt der

Streubesitz der flatex AG auf 70%.

In diesem Zusammenhang wird Bernd Förtsch, der - direkt und indirekt über

die GfBk - ca. 27,7% an flatex besitzt, bis zu 1.800.000 Aktien verkaufen.

Heliad, die derzeit ca. 9,8% an flatex hält, wird bis zu 500.000 Aktien

veräußern. Herr Förtsch wird nach der Platzierung direkt sowie indirekt mit

der GfBk 18,6% der ausstehenden Aktien halten, Heliad wird weiterhin 7,3%

halten.

"Wir danken unseren beiden Großaktionären, die uns in den vergangenen Jahren

unterstützt haben. Es ist aus unserer Sicht der richtige Zeitpunkt, die

flatex Aktionärsbasis mit zusätzlichen institutionellen Investoren zu

erweitern, um den Streubesitz zu erhöhen. Insbesondere ist dies ist ein

wichtiger Schritt im Hinblick auf unser Uplisting in den Prime Standard im

vierten Quartal 2020 und wird der Liquidität der flatex-Aktien

zugutekommen.", sagt Frank Niehage, CEO von flatex.

"Nach Abschluss der DEGIRO-Transaktion, die wir in den nächsten Wochen

erwarten, streben wir mittelfristig 2 Millionen Kunden und 60 Millionen

Transaktionen pro Jahr an", sagt Muhamad Chahrour, CFO von flatex. "Die

verstärkte Diversifizierung unserer Aktionärsbasis, einschließlich neuer und

bestehender institutioneller Investoren, wird unsere

Kapitalmarktorientierung unterstützen. So bringen wir unsere

Kapitalmarktstory mit unserem kommerziellen Ziel, der führende europäische

Online-Broker zu werden, in Einklang."

Im Dezember 2019 erwarb flatex bereits 9,4% an DEGIRO für 23,6 Millionen EUR

in bar. Nach Abschluss der Übernahme werden die restlichen 90,6% der Anteile

erworben und durch eine Kapitalerhöhung gegen Sacheinlage finanziert. In

diesem Zusammenhang werden bis zu 7,5 Millionen neue Flatex-Aktien an die

derzeitigen DeGiro-Aktionäre unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der

bestehenden Aktionäre ausgegeben. Darüber hinaus wird flatex auf einer

debt-and-cash-free Basis 36,4 Millionen Euro in bar zahlen. Die

DEGIRO-Aktionäre stimmten einem 12-monatigen Lock-up zu.

Kontakt:

Muhamad Said Chahrour Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ir@flatex.com

flatex AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

Über die flatex AG

Die flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) betreibt

eine der führenden und am schnellsten wachsenden

Online-Brokerage-Plattformen Europas. Fortschrittliche, eigenentwickelte

Top-Technologie eröffnet den über 350.000 B2C-Kunden kostengünstige

Top-Serviceleistungen und gewährleistet die reibungslose Abwicklung von mehr

als 12 Millionen papierlos ausgeführten Kundentransaktionen pro Jahr.

Im Dezember 2019 verkündete flatex den Erwerb von DeGiro, mit dem man zu

einem der größten Online Broker Europas aufsteigen wird. Ziel ist es, bis

Ende 2020 mehr als eine Million Kunden mit 50 Millionen

Wertpapiertransaktionen jährlich zu betreuen. In einer Zeit der

Bankenkonsolidierung, von Niedrigzinsen und Digitalisierung ist flatex damit

ideal für weiteres Wachstum positioniert und auf dem Weg, Europas führender

Anbieter für Online Retail Brokerage zu werden.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which

may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",

"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or

"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of

risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatex AG may

substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatex assumes

no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them

in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly

or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its

territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or

any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The

distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain

jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other

information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe

any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may

constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a

solicitation of an offer to purchase the above-mentioned securities in the

United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement

nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in

connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered

under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or

under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of

the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in

or into the United States absent registration or in transactions exempt from

or not subject to the registration requirements of Securities Act. There

will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is

only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within

Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling

within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,

unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred

to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant

Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not

Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this

document refers is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in

only with Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have

implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this

announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at

persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus

Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression

"Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto to

the extent implemented in a Relevant Member State) and includes any relevant

implementing measure in the Relevant Member State. No action has been taken

that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or

distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that

purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes

are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such

restrictions.

03.07.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: flatex AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

60327 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland

Telefon: +49 (0) 69 450001 0

E-Mail: ir@flatex.com

Internet: www.flatex.com

ISIN: DE000FTG1111

WKN: FTG111

Indizes: Scale 30

Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale),

Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 1085507

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

1085507 03.07.2020

