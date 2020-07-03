DGAP-News: flatex AG: Streubesitz steigt auf 70% (deutsch)
03.07.20 08:30
dpa-AFX
03.07.2020 / 08:30
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, 3. Juli 2020
Nicht zur Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung in den USA, Australien, Kanada,
Japan oder Südafrika oder in einer anderen Jurisdiktion, in der Angebote
oder Verkäufe nach geltendem Recht verboten wären.
Frankfurt am Main - Nachdem heute die Großaktionäre der flatex AG (WKN:
FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG111111, Ticker: FTK.GR), die GfBk Gesellschaft für
Börsenkommunikation mbH ("GfBk") und die Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co.
KGaA ("Heliad"), heute ihre Absicht bekanntgegeben haben, bis zu 2.300.000
Aktien (ca. 11,7% aller ausstehenden Aktien) im Rahmen einer
Privatplatzierung an institutionelle Investoren zu verkaufen, steigt der
Streubesitz der flatex AG auf 70%.
In diesem Zusammenhang wird Bernd Förtsch, der - direkt und indirekt über
die GfBk - ca. 27,7% an flatex besitzt, bis zu 1.800.000 Aktien verkaufen.
Heliad, die derzeit ca. 9,8% an flatex hält, wird bis zu 500.000 Aktien
veräußern. Herr Förtsch wird nach der Platzierung direkt sowie indirekt mit
der GfBk 18,6% der ausstehenden Aktien halten, Heliad wird weiterhin 7,3%
halten.
"Wir danken unseren beiden Großaktionären, die uns in den vergangenen Jahren
unterstützt haben. Es ist aus unserer Sicht der richtige Zeitpunkt, die
flatex Aktionärsbasis mit zusätzlichen institutionellen Investoren zu
erweitern, um den Streubesitz zu erhöhen. Insbesondere ist dies ist ein
wichtiger Schritt im Hinblick auf unser Uplisting in den Prime Standard im
vierten Quartal 2020 und wird der Liquidität der flatex-Aktien
zugutekommen.", sagt Frank Niehage, CEO von flatex.
"Nach Abschluss der DEGIRO-Transaktion, die wir in den nächsten Wochen
erwarten, streben wir mittelfristig 2 Millionen Kunden und 60 Millionen
Transaktionen pro Jahr an", sagt Muhamad Chahrour, CFO von flatex. "Die
verstärkte Diversifizierung unserer Aktionärsbasis, einschließlich neuer und
bestehender institutioneller Investoren, wird unsere
Kapitalmarktorientierung unterstützen. So bringen wir unsere
Kapitalmarktstory mit unserem kommerziellen Ziel, der führende europäische
Online-Broker zu werden, in Einklang."
Im Dezember 2019 erwarb flatex bereits 9,4% an DEGIRO für 23,6 Millionen EUR
in bar. Nach Abschluss der Übernahme werden die restlichen 90,6% der Anteile
erworben und durch eine Kapitalerhöhung gegen Sacheinlage finanziert. In
diesem Zusammenhang werden bis zu 7,5 Millionen neue Flatex-Aktien an die
derzeitigen DeGiro-Aktionäre unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der
bestehenden Aktionäre ausgegeben. Darüber hinaus wird flatex auf einer
debt-and-cash-free Basis 36,4 Millionen Euro in bar zahlen. Die
DEGIRO-Aktionäre stimmten einem 12-monatigen Lock-up zu.
Kontakt:
Muhamad Said Chahrour Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ir@flatex.com
flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
Über die flatex AG
Die flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) betreibt
eine der führenden und am schnellsten wachsenden
Online-Brokerage-Plattformen Europas. Fortschrittliche, eigenentwickelte
Top-Technologie eröffnet den über 350.000 B2C-Kunden kostengünstige
Top-Serviceleistungen und gewährleistet die reibungslose Abwicklung von mehr
als 12 Millionen papierlos ausgeführten Kundentransaktionen pro Jahr.
Im Dezember 2019 verkündete flatex den Erwerb von DeGiro, mit dem man zu
einem der größten Online Broker Europas aufsteigen wird. Ziel ist es, bis
Ende 2020 mehr als eine Million Kunden mit 50 Millionen
Wertpapiertransaktionen jährlich zu betreuen. In einer Zeit der
Bankenkonsolidierung, von Niedrigzinsen und Digitalisierung ist flatex damit
ideal für weiteres Wachstum positioniert und auf dem Weg, Europas führender
Anbieter für Online Retail Brokerage zu werden.
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which
may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",
"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or
"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of
risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatex AG may
substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatex assumes
no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them
in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.
This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly
or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its
territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or
any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The
distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain
jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other
information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe
any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may
constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a
solicitation of an offer to purchase the above-mentioned securities in the
United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement
nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in
connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.
The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered
under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or
under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of
the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in
or into the United States absent registration or in transactions exempt from
or not subject to the registration requirements of Securities Act. There
will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.
In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is
only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within
Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling
within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred
to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant
Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not
Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this
document refers is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in
only with Relevant Persons.
In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have
implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this
announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at
persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus
Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression
"Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto to
the extent implemented in a Relevant Member State) and includes any relevant
implementing measure in the Relevant Member State. No action has been taken
that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or
distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that
purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes
are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such
restrictions.
03.07.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
