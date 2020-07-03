DGAP-News: flatex AG: Streubesitz steigt auf 70% (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



03.07.20 08:30
dpa-AFX

flatex AG: Streubesitz steigt auf 70%



03.07.2020 / 08:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, 3. Juli 2020



Nicht zur Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung in den USA, Australien, Kanada,


Japan oder Südafrika oder in einer anderen Jurisdiktion, in der Angebote


oder Verkäufe nach geltendem Recht verboten wären.



Flatex Streubesitz steigt auf 70%



Frankfurt am Main - Nachdem heute die Großaktionäre der flatex AG (WKN:


FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG111111, Ticker: FTK.GR), die GfBk Gesellschaft für


Börsenkommunikation mbH ("GfBk") und die Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co.


KGaA ("Heliad"), heute ihre Absicht bekanntgegeben haben, bis zu 2.300.000


Aktien (ca. 11,7% aller ausstehenden Aktien) im Rahmen einer


Privatplatzierung an institutionelle Investoren zu verkaufen, steigt der


Streubesitz der flatex AG auf 70%.



In diesem Zusammenhang wird Bernd Förtsch, der - direkt und indirekt über


die GfBk - ca. 27,7% an flatex besitzt, bis zu 1.800.000 Aktien verkaufen.


Heliad, die derzeit ca. 9,8% an flatex hält, wird bis zu 500.000 Aktien


veräußern. Herr Förtsch wird nach der Platzierung direkt sowie indirekt mit


der GfBk 18,6% der ausstehenden Aktien halten, Heliad wird weiterhin 7,3%


halten.



"Wir danken unseren beiden Großaktionären, die uns in den vergangenen Jahren


unterstützt haben. Es ist aus unserer Sicht der richtige Zeitpunkt, die


flatex Aktionärsbasis mit zusätzlichen institutionellen Investoren zu


erweitern, um den Streubesitz zu erhöhen. Insbesondere ist dies ist ein


wichtiger Schritt im Hinblick auf unser Uplisting in den Prime Standard im


vierten Quartal 2020 und wird der Liquidität der flatex-Aktien


zugutekommen.", sagt Frank Niehage, CEO von flatex.



"Nach Abschluss der DEGIRO-Transaktion, die wir in den nächsten Wochen


erwarten, streben wir mittelfristig 2 Millionen Kunden und 60 Millionen


Transaktionen pro Jahr an", sagt Muhamad Chahrour, CFO von flatex. "Die


verstärkte Diversifizierung unserer Aktionärsbasis, einschließlich neuer und


bestehender institutioneller Investoren, wird unsere


Kapitalmarktorientierung unterstützen. So bringen wir unsere


Kapitalmarktstory mit unserem kommerziellen Ziel, der führende europäische


Online-Broker zu werden, in Einklang."



Im Dezember 2019 erwarb flatex bereits 9,4% an DEGIRO für 23,6 Millionen EUR


in bar. Nach Abschluss der Übernahme werden die restlichen 90,6% der Anteile


erworben und durch eine Kapitalerhöhung gegen Sacheinlage finanziert. In


diesem Zusammenhang werden bis zu 7,5 Millionen neue Flatex-Aktien an die


derzeitigen DeGiro-Aktionäre unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der


bestehenden Aktionäre ausgegeben. Darüber hinaus wird flatex auf einer


debt-and-cash-free Basis 36,4 Millionen Euro in bar zahlen. Die


DEGIRO-Aktionäre stimmten einem 12-monatigen Lock-up zu.





Kontakt:


Muhamad Said Chahrour Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0


Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ir@flatex.com


flatex AG


Rotfeder-Ring 7


D-60327 Frankfurt/Main



Über die flatex AG



Die flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) betreibt


eine der führenden und am schnellsten wachsenden


Online-Brokerage-Plattformen Europas. Fortschrittliche, eigenentwickelte


Top-Technologie eröffnet den über 350.000 B2C-Kunden kostengünstige


Top-Serviceleistungen und gewährleistet die reibungslose Abwicklung von mehr


als 12 Millionen papierlos ausgeführten Kundentransaktionen pro Jahr.



Im Dezember 2019 verkündete flatex den Erwerb von DeGiro, mit dem man zu


einem der größten Online Broker Europas aufsteigen wird. Ziel ist es, bis


Ende 2020 mehr als eine Million Kunden mit 50 Millionen


Wertpapiertransaktionen jährlich zu betreuen. In einer Zeit der


Bankenkonsolidierung, von Niedrigzinsen und Digitalisierung ist flatex damit


ideal für weiteres Wachstum positioniert und auf dem Weg, Europas führender


Anbieter für Online Retail Brokerage zu werden.




Disclaimer



This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which


may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",


"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or


"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current


expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of


risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatex AG may


substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatex assumes


no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them


in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.



This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly


or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its


territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or


any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The


distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain


jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other


information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe


any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may


constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a


solicitation of an offer to purchase the above-mentioned securities in the


United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement


nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in


connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.



The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered


under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or


under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of


the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in


or into the United States absent registration or in transactions exempt from


or not subject to the registration requirements of Securities Act. There


will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.



In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is


only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within


Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial


Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling


within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,


unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred


to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant


Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not


Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this


document refers is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in


only with Relevant Persons.



In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which have


implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this


announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively at


persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus


Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression


"Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto to


the extent implemented in a Relevant Member State) and includes any relevant


implementing measure in the Relevant Member State. No action has been taken


that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or


distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that


purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes


are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such


restrictions.






Bitte warten...