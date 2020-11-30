DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany (deutsch)
30.11.20 08:29
dpa-AFX
flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany
^
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung
flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany
30.11.2020 / 08:29
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany
- New 'flatex next' app successfully launched in Germany
- Intuitive user interface and cognitive ease make online brokerage suitable
for the masses
- Potential of 1-2 million new customers in new target segment
Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker:
FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, is addressing an additional
market potential of 1-2 million new customers in Germany with the launch of
'flatex next'. The modern user interface, intuitive processes and clear
language will allow convenient access to stock investments and ETF savings
plans. A wide marketing campaign with a very attractive offering to new
customers will support the successful market launch of 'flatex next'.
"We are convinced: everyone deserves a return on investment, regardless of
financial expertise and available time. With 'flatex next', we enable all
customers to make their investment decisions in a convenient way on one of
the most professional and secure platforms," explains Frank Niehage, CEO of
flatexDEGIRO AG, the objective and customer benefit of 'flatex next'.
Within five minutes and without media discontinuity, new customers get
access to a clearly arranged and independent product range consisting of
shares and more than 1,000 funds and ETFs eligible for savings plans. As
part of the new product, customers can invest in various sustainable and ESG
compliant shares, ETFs, and mutual funds, categorized under the label
'flatex green'.
"The sponsorship of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which we started this season,
provides us with the attention and brand awareness needed to address this
new and much broader customer base in a focused manner with 'flatex next'.
This puts us in a position to acquire several hundred thousand new customers
every year without having to expand our exceptionally low customer
acquisition costs. The combination of our new marketing and product strategy
is the next big step towards our Vision 2025," says Muhamad Said Chahrour,
CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG.
By 2025 flatexDEGIRO aims to service at least 1 percent of the eligible
European population, thus more than 3 million customers. As a European
brokerage powerhouse, flatexDEGIRO would then process over 100 million
transactions per year - even in years with only average volatility.
Contact:
Achim Schreck Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0
Head of IR & Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
About flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates
one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in
Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum.
B2C customers in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and
DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products at
competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art
technology.
With the acquisition of DEGIRO in July 2020 flatexDEGIRO became one of the
largest online brokers in Europe with more than 1.2 million customers and 70
million securities transactions estimated for 2020. In a time of bank
consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the flatexDEGIRO Group
is thus ideally positioned for further growth. Until 2025 at the latest,
flatexDEGIRO aims to win over 3 million customers and execute at least 100
million transactions per year - even in years with only average volatility.
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which
may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",
"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or
"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of
risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG
may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO
assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to
correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
30.11.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-Mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt
(Prime Standard), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1151319
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1151319 30.11.2020
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,30 €
|54,30 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.11./09:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000FTG1111
|FTG111
|54,60 €
|20,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|54,80 €
|+1,11%
|09:43
|Hamburg
|54,10 €
|+2,27%
|08:09
|Berlin
|54,00 €
|+2,27%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|54,40 €
|+0,55%
|09:20
|Düsseldorf
|54,00 €
|+0,19%
|08:30
|München
|54,00 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|54,10 €
|0,00%
|09:15
|Xetra
|54,30 €
|0,00%
|09:29
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1522
|WKN 524960 - flatex geht an.
|25.11.20
|4
|Verkauf Nikola Aktie bei Flatex.
|11.06.20
|4
|Vom Cashkonto bei flatex eine.
|10.06.20
|24
|Flatex Depotgebühren Berechnun.
|29.05.20
|33
|FLATEX ist zum aktiven hande.
|14.02.18