DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "flatex":

flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany

^

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung

flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany

30.11.2020 / 08:29

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany

- New 'flatex next' app successfully launched in Germany

- Intuitive user interface and cognitive ease make online brokerage suitable

for the masses

- Potential of 1-2 million new customers in new target segment

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker:

FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, is addressing an additional

market potential of 1-2 million new customers in Germany with the launch of

'flatex next'. The modern user interface, intuitive processes and clear

language will allow convenient access to stock investments and ETF savings

plans. A wide marketing campaign with a very attractive offering to new

customers will support the successful market launch of 'flatex next'.

"We are convinced: everyone deserves a return on investment, regardless of

financial expertise and available time. With 'flatex next', we enable all

customers to make their investment decisions in a convenient way on one of

the most professional and secure platforms," explains Frank Niehage, CEO of

flatexDEGIRO AG, the objective and customer benefit of 'flatex next'.

Within five minutes and without media discontinuity, new customers get

access to a clearly arranged and independent product range consisting of

shares and more than 1,000 funds and ETFs eligible for savings plans. As

part of the new product, customers can invest in various sustainable and ESG

compliant shares, ETFs, and mutual funds, categorized under the label

'flatex green'.

"The sponsorship of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which we started this season,

provides us with the attention and brand awareness needed to address this

new and much broader customer base in a focused manner with 'flatex next'.

This puts us in a position to acquire several hundred thousand new customers

every year without having to expand our exceptionally low customer

acquisition costs. The combination of our new marketing and product strategy

is the next big step towards our Vision 2025," says Muhamad Said Chahrour,

CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG.

By 2025 flatexDEGIRO aims to service at least 1 percent of the eligible

European population, thus more than 3 million customers. As a European

brokerage powerhouse, flatexDEGIRO would then process over 100 million

transactions per year - even in years with only average volatility.

Contact:

Achim Schreck Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0

Head of IR & Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates

one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in

Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum.

B2C customers in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and

DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products at

competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art

technology.

With the acquisition of DEGIRO in July 2020 flatexDEGIRO became one of the

largest online brokers in Europe with more than 1.2 million customers and 70

million securities transactions estimated for 2020. In a time of bank

consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the flatexDEGIRO Group

is thus ideally positioned for further growth. Until 2025 at the latest,

flatexDEGIRO aims to win over 3 million customers and execute at least 100

million transactions per year - even in years with only average volatility.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which

may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",

"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or

"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of

risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG

may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO

assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to

correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.11.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

60327 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland

Telefon: +49 (0) 69 450001 0

E-Mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com

Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

ISIN: DE000FTG1111

WKN: FTG111

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt

(Prime Standard), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart,

Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 1151319

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1151319 30.11.2020

°