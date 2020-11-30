Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "flatex":
 Aktien    


DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany (deutsch)




30.11.20 08:29
dpa-AFX

flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany



^


DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung


flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany



30.11.2020 / 08:29


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany



- New 'flatex next' app successfully launched in Germany



- Intuitive user interface and cognitive ease make online brokerage suitable


for the masses



- Potential of 1-2 million new customers in new target segment



Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker:


FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, is addressing an additional


market potential of 1-2 million new customers in Germany with the launch of


'flatex next'. The modern user interface, intuitive processes and clear


language will allow convenient access to stock investments and ETF savings


plans. A wide marketing campaign with a very attractive offering to new


customers will support the successful market launch of 'flatex next'.



"We are convinced: everyone deserves a return on investment, regardless of


financial expertise and available time. With 'flatex next', we enable all


customers to make their investment decisions in a convenient way on one of


the most professional and secure platforms," explains Frank Niehage, CEO of


flatexDEGIRO AG, the objective and customer benefit of 'flatex next'.


Within five minutes and without media discontinuity, new customers get


access to a clearly arranged and independent product range consisting of


shares and more than 1,000 funds and ETFs eligible for savings plans. As


part of the new product, customers can invest in various sustainable and ESG


compliant shares, ETFs, and mutual funds, categorized under the label


'flatex green'.



"The sponsorship of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which we started this season,


provides us with the attention and brand awareness needed to address this


new and much broader customer base in a focused manner with 'flatex next'.


This puts us in a position to acquire several hundred thousand new customers


every year without having to expand our exceptionally low customer


acquisition costs. The combination of our new marketing and product strategy


is the next big step towards our Vision 2025," says Muhamad Said Chahrour,


CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG.



By 2025 flatexDEGIRO aims to service at least 1 percent of the eligible


European population, thus more than 3 million customers. As a European


brokerage powerhouse, flatexDEGIRO would then process over 100 million


transactions per year - even in years with only average volatility.




Contact:



Achim Schreck Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0


Head of IR & Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com


flatexDEGIRO AG


Rotfeder-Ring 7


D-60327 Frankfurt/Main



About flatexDEGIRO AG



flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates


one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in


Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum.


B2C customers in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and


DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products at


competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art


technology.



With the acquisition of DEGIRO in July 2020 flatexDEGIRO became one of the


largest online brokers in Europe with more than 1.2 million customers and 70


million securities transactions estimated for 2020. In a time of bank


consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the flatexDEGIRO Group


is thus ideally positioned for further growth. Until 2025 at the latest,


flatexDEGIRO aims to win over 3 million customers and execute at least 100


million transactions per year - even in years with only average volatility.




Disclaimer



This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which


may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",


"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or


"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current


expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of


risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG


may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO


assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to


correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



30.11.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: flatexDEGIRO AG


Rotfeder-Ring 7


60327 Frankfurt am Main


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0) 69 450001 0


E-Mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com


Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com


ISIN: DE000FTG1111


WKN: FTG111


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt


(Prime Standard), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart,


Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1151319





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1151319 30.11.2020



°






Aktuell
Blockchain Hot Stock vor ICO - Massives Kaufsignal
400% Blockchain Aktientip nach 392% mit Bitcoin und 591% mit Ethereum


Codebase Ventures Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu flatex


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,30 € 54,30 € -   € 0,00% 30.11./09:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000FTG1111 FTG111 54,60 € 20,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,80 € +1,11%  09:43
Hamburg 54,10 € +2,27%  08:09
Berlin 54,00 € +2,27%  08:00
Frankfurt 54,40 € +0,55%  09:20
Düsseldorf 54,00 € +0,19%  08:30
München 54,00 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 54,10 € 0,00%  09:15
Xetra 54,30 € 0,00%  09:29
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock wächst 2.900% auf 150 Mio. Dollar - Massives Kaufsignal. Fintech Aktientip erhält 14 Mio. USD Kapital für Übernahmen

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1522 WKN 524960 - flatex geht an. 25.11.20
4 Verkauf Nikola Aktie bei Flatex. 11.06.20
4 Vom Cashkonto bei flatex eine. 10.06.20
24 Flatex Depotgebühren Berechnun. 29.05.20
33 FLATEX ist zum aktiven hande. 14.02.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...