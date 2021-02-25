DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG: February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.02.21 12:01
dpa-AFX

flatexDEGIRO AG: February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions



^


DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


flatexDEGIRO AG: February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000


transactions (News mit Zusatzmaterial)



25.02.2021 / 12:01


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 25. February 2021



February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions



Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker:


FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, experienced another record


trading day with over 830,000 transactions settled on its platforms. The


company's strong trading figures are driven by continuously strong customer


growth and high trading activity.



Contact:



Achim Schreck


Head of IR & Corporate Communications



achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com


Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0



flatexDEGIRO AG


Rotfeder-Ring 7


D-60327 Frankfurt/Main



About flatexDEGIRO AG



flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates


one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in


Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum.


B2C customers in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and


DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products at


competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art


technology.



With more than 1.25 million customers and 75 million securities transactions


in 2020, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In a


time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the


flatexDEGIRO Group is ideally positioned for further growth. Until 2025 at


the latest, flatexDEGIRO aims to win over 3 million customers and execute at


least 100 million transactions per year - even in years with low volatility.




Disclaimer



This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which


may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",


"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or


"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current


expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of


risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG


may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO


assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to


correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=e4c7aeae8ad30979971d293a5389942b


Dateibeschreibung: flatexDEGIRO: February record trading day



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



25.02.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: flatexDEGIRO AG


Rotfeder-Ring 7


60327 Frankfurt am Main


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0) 69 450001 0


E-Mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com


Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com


ISIN: DE000FTG1111


WKN: FTG111


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt


(Prime Standard), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart,


Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1171144





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1171144 25.02.2021



°






