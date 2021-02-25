DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG: February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions (deutsch)

flatexDEGIRO AG: February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions

flatexDEGIRO AG: February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000

25.02.2021 / 12:01

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 25. February 2021

February record trading day at flatexDEGIRO with 830,000 transactions

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker:

FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, experienced another record

trading day with over 830,000 transactions settled on its platforms. The

company's strong trading figures are driven by continuously strong customer

growth and high trading activity.

Contact:

Achim Schreck

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0

flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates

one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in

Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum.

B2C customers in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and

DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products at

competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art

technology.

With more than 1.25 million customers and 75 million securities transactions

in 2020, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In a

time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the

flatexDEGIRO Group is ideally positioned for further growth. Until 2025 at

the latest, flatexDEGIRO aims to win over 3 million customers and execute at

least 100 million transactions per year - even in years with low volatility.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which

may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims",

"anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or

"will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of

risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG

may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO

assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to

correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.

