DGAP-News: bmp Holding AG: preliminary figures for 2016 - outlook for 2017 (english)

- Operating result in 2016 in line with forecast - Consolidated revenues increase to EUR 14.4 million - sleepz and Matratzen Union Group profitable in Q4 - Organic growth expected at 25% in 2017 - Profitability expected at subsidiary level

Berlin, 08.02.2017 - bmp Holding AG (ISIN DE0003304200), an e-commerce group in the Sleep segment (bedding, bedroom furniture, mattresses etc.) achieved its operating result target in 2016 based on preliminary unaudited figures and also tripled consolidated revenues. With revenues of around EUR 3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, total revenues for the year increased to EUR 14.4 million as against EUR 4.8 million in the previous year. The sleepz and Matratzen Union subsidiaries achieved a positive result in the last quarter of the year.

The operating result - adjusted for expenses and income from the revaluation of the remaining venture capital portfolio - is moving in line with the forecast for 2016, between minus EUR 1 million and minus EUR 2 million.

It is still too early to comment on the Group's comprehensive income since this still depends on the valuation results of the remaining venture capital portfolio. In 2016, this fell from 13 to currently 7 investments, most recently in December due to the disposal of the 1.84% interest in ETH European Telecommunications Holding AG at a smaller six-figure carrying amount.

"We saw reasonable growth in the 2016 financial year. We had expected a slightly higher growth rate, but we are pleased overall," said Oliver Borrmann, member of the Executive Board of bmp Holding AG. "The following is particularly pleasing: We had aimed to achieve an aggregate positive quarterly result for sleepz GmbH and the companies of the Matratzen Union Group for the first time in the fourth quarter. We not only achieved this target, but also exceeded it. This means that in addition to the profitable Matratzen Union Group, sleepz also managed to close the quarter with a profit. This is why we are also optimistic about 2017."

The Executive Board anticipates organic growth of 25% for 2017. At the same time, bmp is seeking to further increase the good contribution margin (gross profit less marketing and fulfilment) of Matratzen Union and sleepz from just over 17% at the moment to 20% during the year. The objective is still to achieve positive EBIT at subsidiary level in 2017.

The complete and audited results for the 2016 financial year will be published on 28 April 2017.

Contact:

Corinna Riewe bmp Holding AG - Investor Relations - Tel.: +49-30-20305567 Fax: 030-20305555 e-mail: criewe@bmp.com

bmp Holding AG
Schlüterstraße 38
10629 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 305-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 305-555
E-mail: ir@bmp.com
Internet: www.bmp-holding.de
ISIN: DE0003304200

