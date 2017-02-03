DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home.com AG to be included in SDAX index of Deutsche Börse (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "bet-at-home.com":

03.02.2017

Düsseldorf, 3 February 2017. Deutsche Börse has decided to include the shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5) in the SDAX stock market index with effect from 3 February 2017. bet-at-home.com qualified for inclusion in the SDAX under the so-called fast-entry rule. Besides the high transparency requirements of the Prime Standard, the bet-at-home.com share fulfils all relevant criteria regarding free float, market capitalisation and trading volume for the admission to the renowned small cap index. The Deutsche Börse selection indices, namely the DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX, comprise 160 stocks in total, of which 50 in the SDAX.

'We are extremely pleased that the SDAX inclusion has now become reality just a half year after receiving admission to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The increased awareness resulting from listing within an index is expected to increase liquidity for shareholders', comments Michael Quatember, CEO of bet-at-home.com AG.

Franz Ömer, CEO of bet-at-home.com AG, sees the inclusion in the SDAX as yet another milestone in the company's development and as the validation of the capital markets strategy: 'The bet-at-home.com AG can look back on a successful as well as eventful year 2016. The fact that our share reached several all-time highs within the past few weeks and days, underlines our long-term potential'.

About bet-at-home.com: The bet-at-home.com AG group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With more than 4.5 million registered customers throughout the world, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe's most successful gambling providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home.com has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 294 employees as at 30 September 2016. The group holds various licences via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licences allow the company to organise and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.

