DGAP-News: asknet demonstrates usual transparency in new Basic Board segment of Deutsche Börse Frankfurt (english)

asknet demonstrates usual transparency in new Basic Board segment of Deutsche Börse Frankfurt

Karlsruhe, February 28, 2017

Karlsruhe, February 28, 2017 -Deutsche Börse Frankfurt has reorganized the open market quality segments effective as of March 1, 2017. The Entry Standard, previously home to asknet shares, is to be replaced by the Scale segment and the Basic Board. With the Scale segment specially created for stock corporations with higher market capitalization than currently offered by asknet, asknet AG shares will be traded on the Basic Board from March 1, 2017. The company has always exceeded the requirements in the segment in which its shares are traded. asknet will also voluntary exceed the requirements for the new Basic Board quality segment on the Deutsche Börse Frankfurt open market and continue to publish figures for the first three and nine months of the year. asknet has been working with a research specialist for a number of years already with the aim of increasing transparency with shareholders and has been publishing reports on directors' dealings on a voluntarily basis for some ten years. As a result, the new requirements which entered into force as part of the Market Abuse Regulation on July 3, 2016 do not represent any kind of challenge for the company.

asknet AG will continue to pursue an active investor relations strategy and participate in investor and shareholder events moving forward. Tobias Kaulfuss, CEO of asknet AG, has already presented the company to the Frankfurt financial market at the DVFA spring conference and the equity forum this year. Regular roadshows round off asknet's investor relations activities. The company will once again present itself to a broad range of investors in 2017 with the Deutsche Börse Frankfurt equity forum in the fall.

About asknet

asknet Group is an innovative supplier of e-business technologies and solutions for the global distribution and management of digital and physical goods. Founded in 1995 as a spin-off of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the company is a pioneer of modern e-commerce with over 20 years' experience in the field.

asknet's eCommerce Solutions Business Unit enables international manufacturers to successfully market their products in over 190 countries. The core product, asknet eCommerce Suite, covers the complete sales process and is suitable for manufacturers of both digital and physical goods. In addition, the company offers stand-alone services and solutions along the value chain, such as asknet verify for the verification of specific customer group characteristics. asknet's Academics Business Unit assists customers from the research and education sector in purchasing and managing software and hardware. Thanks to its close relations with over 80% of Germany's universities and research institutions, asknet is intimately familiar with their needs and requirements and can offer them specific solutions. For more information, visit www.asknet.com.

Press contact asknet AG Madeleine Clark +49 (0)721 96458-6116 investorrelations@asknet.com

