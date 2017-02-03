DGAP-News: artec technologies AG launches cloud platform for integrated TV and online audience analyses (english)

artec technologies AG launches cloud platform for integrated TV and online audience analyses

DGAP-News: artec technologies AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Strategic Company Decision artec technologies AG launches cloud platform for integrated TV and online audience analyses

03.02.2017 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

artec technologies AG launches cloud platform for integrated TV and online audience analyses

+ Real-time analysis of initially 300 European TV stations + Analytical feedback from social media + Targeting multi-screeners for maximising ad spend's ROI

Diepholz/Bremen - 3 February 2017: artec technologies AG (WKN 520958), a specialist for the storage and evaluation of real-time information from diverse sources from TV to the Internet, has announced an expansion of its business model. In addition to its traditional business, the company will provide cloud-based artificial intelligence, analytics and cognitive solutions. Its new cloud platform for TV and online analyses will allow to integrate real-time analysis of initially 300 European TV stations with analytical feedback from social media such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

"Having invested a great deal of effort into the evolution of our patented XentauriX technology platform, we are now ready to offer our high-end solutions also in the cloud," says artec CEO Thomas Hoffmann. Customers stand to benefit from our decades-long experience in storing and evaluating real-time information from a wide variety of sources. For several years we have also been operating our own Cloud TV Service Center but, save for a few exceptions, it has most been used for internal purposes."

SAAS CLOUD PLATFORM TO ANALYSE TV CHANNELS AND SOCIAL MEDIA

Operated on an SaaS (Software as a Service) basis, artec's cloud platform offers companies the possibility to document, archive and research European TV channels in real-time. The tools for detailed TV audience analysis co- developed by artec can be combined with sentiment analyses of target audiences based on data from social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, thereby offering profound insights to assist programme planners and editors in making adjustments to improve their own ratings.

At their core, the artec services pull together technologies which enable automated recognition of images, logos, texts, objects, faces and languages in video sequences. Rights owners, media organisations and advertising agencies can use these technologies for improved monitoring of their own content. Advertisers benefit from these services as well.

TARGETING MULTI-SCREEN USERS FOR MORE EFFECTIVE TV ADVERTISING

Thomas Hoffmann explains: "While watching TV, today's typical media consumer uses several screen-based devices such as smartphones and tablets. These "multi-screeners" are among the most valued and influential consumer groups. These are young, trend-oriented consumers with plenty of purchasing power. Customers can use the smart combination of our technologies to enhance both their reach and their advertising impact. Therefore, a TV commercial can be timed to coincide with the simultaneous launch of coordinated web campaign, with online ads picking up the story of the TV commercial in order to motivate multi-screeners to purchase. As a result, reach and impact of brands and messages can be improved and thereby the ad spend's ROI maximised."

About artec technologies AG artec technologies AG is a specialist for the storage and evaluation of real-time information generated from TV, radio, internet TV and other sources such as social media (Big Data Analysis). The listed company based in Diepholz, Germany, develops and produces innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording and analysis of video, audio and metadata in networks and on the Internet. Since 2000, customers have used the product platforms MULTIEYE(R) for high definition video security solutions as well as XENTAURIX(R) for media & broadcast streaming and recording applications. artec customers benefit from a complete service (project planning, commissioning, service & support) for standardized products, special developments and cloud services. www.artec.de

Press and investor relations contact: artec technologies AG Fabian Lorenz E-mail: Investor.relations@artec.de Tel.: +49 (0) 5441 5995-16

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

03.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: artec technologies AG Mühlenstr. 15-18 49356 Diepholz Germany Phone: +49 (0)5441 / 599 50 Fax: +49 (0)5441 / 599 570 E-mail: investor.relations@artec.de Internet: www.artec.de ISIN: DE0005209589 WKN: 520958 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

541549 03.02.2017

MMMM