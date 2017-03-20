DGAP-News: ad pepper media International N.V.: Dr. Jens Körner takes over as CEO of the ad pepper media group (english)

ad pepper media International N.



V.: Dr. Jens Körner takes over as CEO of the ad pepper media group

Nuremberg, March 20, 2017

Nuremberg, March 20, 2017 - Dr. Jens Körner appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ad pepper media International N.V. and sole member of the group's Management Board.

As Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jens Körner has for the past ten years managed the finances of the ad pepper media group. In this capacity, he accompanied the group's turnaround and was a key player in making a success of this. The strategic realignment of the performance marketing group led to record sales of EUR 61,164k in 2016 - the highest figure in the company's history.

Jens Körner has been a member of the Management Board of ad pepper media International N.V. since November 2006 and previously already played a major role in shaping the company's IPO. As CEO, he will succeed Dr. Ulrike Handel, who left the group's Management Board at the end of February.

With his longstanding experience, Jens Körner will work on sustainably developing the ad pepper media group, which comprises the companies ad pepper media, Webgains, and ad agents. In his new role as CEO, he will be focusing on the strategic expansion of the individual performance marketing companies and on enhancing proprietary technologies. He will also be investigating opportunities for suitable acquisitions aimed at further promoting the group's growth.

"We are delighted to see Dr. Jens Körner in the position of CEO", comments Michael Oschmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the ad pepper media group. "His all-round expertise, long track record at the company, and in-depth understanding of the operating business will ensure that the transformation process already initiated at the ad pepper media group is continued in an economically viable manner".

ad pepper media International N.V. is the holding company of what is one of the leading international performance marketing groups. It was founded in 1999 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in 2000. With seven companies in four European countries and the USA, the ad pepper media group offers global performance marketing solutions to customers such as Samsung, Nike, ERGO (Direkt) or Opel. ad pepper media International N.V. comprises ad pepper media (lead generation), ad agents (performance marketing agency), and Webgains (affiliate marketing network). A total of 170 employees work at the Group's holding and operating companies. www.adpeppergroup.com/

Contact for press inquiries:

Yvonne Rogers ad pepper media International N.V. +49 (0) 911 929057-0 pr@adpepper.com www.adpeppergroup.com/

