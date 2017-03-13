DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2016: significant increase in revenue and gross profit (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "YOC":

^ DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results YOC AG: YOC publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2016: significant increase in revenue and gross profit

YOC publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2016: significant increase in revenue and gross profit

- Around 23 % revenue growth at group level

- Gross profit increase to around 37 % through YOC in-house products

- Operating EBITDA improved by around EUR 1.0 million

Berlin, 13 March 2017 - YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) increased the revenue at group level to presumably EUR 11.9 million in financial year 2016, according to preliminary IFRS figures (2015: EUR 9.7 million). The revenue growth year-on-year results from the positive development of the subsidiaries in Spain (+85 %), Germany (+28 %) and Austria (+16 %). Also, the new subsidiary in Poland realised increasing sales contributions in the course of the year. Compared to the other locations, the business development in Great Britain was still not satisfactory. Reappointing key positions and consistently introducing YOC in-house products already led to a significant growth in revenue in the final quarter and, as a consequence, a positive income contribution in this market.

At the centre of the positive business development of YOC Group in financial year 2016 stands the sustainable positioning in the market as a product based provider of mobile programmatic advertising with an array of proprietary products. As a result, the company faced a significant gross profit increase to presumably around 37 % (2013: 29 %; 2014: 32 %; 2015: 33 %).

The operating result before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA*) in financial year 2016 came to presumably EUR -1.1 to -1.2 million (2015: EUR -1.1 million). In the previous year, the company generated one-off restructuring gains amounting to around EUR 0.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA in financial year 2016 hence improved by around EUR 0.9 million.

Sebastian Bauermann, Director of Finance YOC AG: "The past financial year is proof that we have established a scalable business in the course of the realignment process. This can be seen in the increase in revenue per employee by around 30 % to kEUR 239 p.a. as well as noticeably improved operating results."

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. The annual financial statement 2016 of YOC AG with the final business figures is due to be published on 28 April 2017.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the annual financial statement 2015 of YOC Group (available at https://group.yoc.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/).

About YOC

Since its foundation in 2001, YOC has been a pioneer and market leader for mobile advertising, and is currently the leading independent provider of mobile advertising solutions within Europe. Thanks to its ground-breaking technologies such as Programmatic Media Trading and Programmatic Data Targeting, YOC enables advertisers to access specific target groups and make efficient use of their advertising budgets. YOC provides technical solutions and creative mobile advertising formats for optimised marketing of mobile advertising inventory. Already in 2012, YOC received the Mobile Gold Award from Cannes Lions for the YOC Mystery Ad format. Top international advertisers from all industries such as Microsoft, Google, Mercedes-Benz, Vodafone, Coca-Cola, Dior and Samsung work with YOC. The company has an impressive, high-quality mobile premium inventory comprising a portfolio of over 300 international publishers, with extensive coverage and guaranteed brand safety - both for branding and for performance goals. Through its technology platforms, YOC reaches mobile internet users worldwide. YOC has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009, and has offices in Berlin, Düsseldorf, London, Madrid, Warsaw and Vienna. Find out more at www.yoc.com.

Contact

YOC AG Martina Serwene Investor Relations Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin / Germany Tel.: +49-30-726162-322 Fax: +49-30-726162-222 ir@yoc.de www.yoc.com

Language: English Company: YOC AG Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322 Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222 E-mail: martina.serwene@yoc.com Internet: www.yoc.com ISIN: DE0005932735 WKN: 593273 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

