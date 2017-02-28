DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE refinances Schuldschein loan from 2012 and secures funds in the total amount of EUR 125 million (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wacker Neuson":

DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Financing Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE refinances Schuldschein loan from 2012 and secures funds in the total amount of EUR 125 million

(Munich, February 28, 2017) The international light and compact equipment manufacturer headquartered in Munich successfully placed another Schuldschein loan at favorable conditions.

Brokered by the Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, the Wacker Neuson SE Schuldschein loan with a fixed interest rate and a term of five years was successfully placed with institutional investors. The transaction was subscribed at the lower end of the interest rate marketing range. The loan was oversubscribed multiple times. This, combined with the attractive conditions, prompted the company to increase the value of the Schuldschein loan from EUR 50 million to EUR 125 million.

"The funds we have raised support execution of our long-term, profitable growth plans. They are an important building block in the continued evolution of our corporate strategy, providing our company with additional flexibility and security over the coming years," explains Cem Peksaglam, CEO of Wacker Neuson SE. "The very positive response from investors to the Schuldschein loan opportunity confirms the Wacker Neuson Group's excellent credit standing. We will use the funds from this Schuldschein loan to repay a tranche of our 2012 Schuldschein loan in the amount of EUR 90 million which is due in February of this year," adds Wilfried Trepels, CFO of Wacker Neuson SE.

The Schuldschein loan was placed with a number of cooperative, savings and private banks in Europe and farther afield. A second Schuldschein loan from 2012 in the amount of EUR 30 million will be due for repayment in 2019.

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2015, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.38 billion, employing over 4,600 people worldwide.

