DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Alexander Greschner to take over the role of CSO from Jan Willem Jongert (english)

Wacker Neuson SE's Executive Board changes: Alexander Greschner to take over the role of CSO from Jan Willem Jongert

(Munich, January 10, 2017) The Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE and Mr. Jan Willem Jongert (member of the Executive Board responsible for sales) have agreed, by fully amicable and mutual consent, for Mr. Jongert to step down from his position earlier than planned due to differences in opinion over the concrete implementation of the Group's existing sales strategy. Mr. Jongert took up his role on the Executive Board on April 1, 2016 and withdrew from this position on January 9, 2017.

Effective today, Mr. Alexander Greschner (46) succeeds Mr. Jongert as CSO of Wacker Neuson SE. Mr. Greschner was previously Managing Director at the German production company for light equipment, headquartered in Reichertshofen near Munich. He spent three years in this role and beyond that played a key role in successful Group-wide sales projects.

As such, the current Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE comprises four members. Mr. Peksaglam (CEO) is responsible for strategy, mergers & acquisitions, HR, legal, compliance, real estate, investor relations, corporate communication and sustainability. Martin Lehner retains responsibility for R&D, procurement, production and quality. As announced on September 5, 2016, Mr. Wilfried Trepels (CFO), took over the areas of finance, auditing and IT from Mr. Günther Binder on January 1, 2017. Mr. Binder stepped down from the Executive Board on December 31, 2016.

Your contact partner: Wacker Neuson SE Katrin Yvonne Neuffer Head of Corporate Communication/ Investor Relations Preussenstrasse 41 80809 Munich, Germany Phone: +49-(0)89-35402-173 katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.com www.wackerneusongroup.com

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2015, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.38 billion, employing over 4,700 people worldwide.

