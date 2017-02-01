DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG increased its turnover in 2016 by 14 per cent in comparison to the previous year (english)

Vita 34 AG increased its turnover in 2016 by 14 per cent in comparison to the previous year

DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Preliminary Results Vita 34 AG increased its turnover in 2016 by 14 per cent in comparison to the previous year

01.02.2017 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vita 34 AG increased its turnover in 2016 by 14 per cent in comparison to the previous year

Leipzig, February 01st 2017 - Vita 34 AG (WKN A0BL84), a pioneer in the field of the storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood and tissue and a specialist in cryopreservation increased its turnover in the commercial year 2016 when compared to the previous year. The expected EBITDA margin exceeds the forecast for the commercial year 2016.

According to preliminary unaudited figures sales revenues increased in 2016 to a total of 16.2 million Euros from the 14.2 million Euros achieved in the commercial year 2015. This corresponds to a growth in turnover of approximately 14 per cent. This development is essentially to be attributed to the increased number of newly stored stem cell deposits from umbilical cord blood and tissue as a result of the acquisitions and geographical expansion that took place in 2015.

"We have completed the integration of the companies acquired in 2015 to a large extent and laid important foundations for the future in the commercial year 2016," comments Dr. André Gerth, Chairman of the Board of Management of Vita 34 AG. "The key to the positive business development lies in the systematic realisation of our growth strategy. The takeover of the Danish company Stemcare means that we have succeeded in gaining entry to the Scandinavian market. We furthermore reached important milestones in the commercial year 2016 in the shape of the expansion of our cooperation with partners in other countries and the product launch of Vita Meins&Deins (Vita Mine and Yours)."

The expected result based on preliminary unaudited figures will be at the upper end of the forecast range or slightly above it.

The complete annual report for 2016 will be available for download as of March 30th 2017 on our company website at www.vita34group.de in the "Investor Relations" section.

Company Profile

Vita 34 was founded in 1997 as the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and, as a complete provider, offers collection logistics, preparation and storage of umbilical cord blood. The basis for its successful work is an outstanding position in the technological segment of cryo-preservation. Here, cells and tissue are preserved alive at some -190ºC for long periods of time, and can be used if needed in the context of medical treatment. More than 150,000 customers are already taking advantage of this offering and have provided for their children with a stem cell deposit at Vita 34.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

01.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Vita 34 AG Deutscher Platz 5a 04103 Leipzig Germany Phone: +49(0341)48792-40 Fax: +49(0341)48792-39 E-mail: ir@vita34.de Internet: www.vita34.de ISIN: DE000A0BL849 WKN: A0BL84 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

540519 01.02.2017

MMMM