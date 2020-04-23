DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH: Vara Q1 2020 Consensus Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB LN) (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


Vara Research GmbH: Vara Q1 2020 Consensus Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB LN)



Vara Research GmbH: Vara Q1 2020 Consensus Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell


plc (RDSB LN)



Please click the following link to get the detailed consensus estimates for


Royal Dutch Shell plc:



http://vara-services.com/shell/



Please note: In addition to the proactive estimate collection ahead of the


first quarter 2020 results announcement of Royal Dutch Shell plc, Vara


Research also updates the Shell consensus estimate on an ongoing basis. This


dynamic update is based on forecasts by sell-side analysts published since


the fourth quarter 2019 results announcement.




