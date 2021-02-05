DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates (deutsch)

Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates

Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates

05.02.2021 / 14:42

The calculated consensus for QIAGEN is based on the estimates of 19 major

banks consulted by Vara Research.

All consensus numbers are quoted in $ millions.

Consensus estimates (mean) Q4 2020 Full Year 2020

Net sales 539.1 1,838.3

Growth rate (actual) in % 30.4 20.4

Growth rate at CER in % 31.1 21.4

FX effect in percentage points 1.3 -0.7

Income from operations (adjusted)______184.7______615.1

Adjusted tax rate in % 18.0 17.8

Adjusted diluted EPS ($/share)(1) 0.64 2.10

Please note that the consensus is also available on the QIAGEN corporate

website:

https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/Analysts/consensus

Notes:

CER = Constant exchange rate

(1) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes

should be considered in addition to the reported results prepared in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, but should not be

considered a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items - such as those

listed above - should be excluded from adjusted results when they are

outside the ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to

period, or affect the comparability of results with its competitors and its

own prior periods. Includes non-GAAP sales related to the bioinformatics

acquisitions.

Dislaimer:

This document has been issued by Vara Research GmbH for information purposes

only and is not intended to

constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of

various analysts regarding revenues, earnings

and business developments of the relevant company. Such estimates and

forecasts cannot be independently verified

by reason of the subjective character. Vara Research GmbH gives no

guarantee, representation or warranty and is not

responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

