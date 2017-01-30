DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2016 Consensus Estimates (deutsch)

Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q4 2016 Consensus Estimates

The calculated consensus for QIAGEN is based on the estimates of 22 major banks consulted by Vara Research.

All consensus numbers are quoted in $ millions.

Consensus estimates (average) Q4 2016 Full Year 2016 Adjusted net sales(1) 372.4 1343.9 Growth rate at CER in % 8.1 6.2 Adjusted operating income 111.82 321.2 Adjusted tax rate in % 16.8 16.5 Adjusted diluted EPS ($/share)(2) 0.38 1.09

Notes:

CER = Constant exchange rate

(1) Adjusted net sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes total QIAGEN sales as well as contributions from Ingenuity (acquired April 29, 2013), Due to purchase accounting rules, reported net sales are reduced by fair value adjustments to deferred revenue related to sales contracts executed prior to the acquisitions.

(2) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes should be considered in addition to the reported results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, but should not be considered a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items - such as those listed above - should be excluded from adjusted results when they are outside the ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to period, or affect the comparability of results with its competitors and its own prior periods. Includes non-GAAP sales related to the bioinformatics acquisitions.

Dislaimer: This document has been issued by Vara Research GmbH for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various analysts regarding revenues, earnings and business developments of the relevant company. Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified by reason of the subjective character. Vara Research GmbH gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

