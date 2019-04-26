DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q1 2019 Consensus Estimates (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


Vara Research GmbH: QIAGEN Q1 2019 Consensus Estimates



The calculated consensus for QIAGEN is based on the estimates of 19 major


banks consulted by Vara Research.



All consensus numbers are quoted in $ millions.



Consensus estimates (median) Q1 2019 Full Year 2019


Adjusted net sales 349.3 1,593.6


Growth rate (actual) in % 1.6 6.1


Growth rate at CER in % 5.8 7.4


FX effect in percentage points -4.1 -1.4


Adjusted operating income 80.5 442.8


Adjusted tax rate in % 20.8 20.8


Adjusted diluted EPS ($/share)(1) 0.26 1.45



Please note that the consensus is also available on the QIAGEN corporate


website:



https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/Analysts/consensus



Notes:



CER = Constant exchange rate




(1) Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that QIAGEN believes


should be considered in addition to the reported results prepared in


accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, but should not be


considered a substitute. QIAGEN believes certain items - such as those


listed above - should be excluded from adjusted results when they are


outside the ongoing core operations, vary significantly from period to


period, or affect the comparability of results with its competitors and its


own prior periods. Includes non-GAAP sales related to the bioinformatics


acquisitions.



Dislaimer:


This document has been issued by Vara Research GmbH for information purposes


only and is not intended to


constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of


various analysts regarding revenues, earnings


and business developments of the relevant company. Such estimates and


forecasts cannot be independently verified


by reason of the subjective character. Vara Research GmbH gives no


guarantee, representation or warranty and is not


responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.




